Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. — WATERTOWN, Mass. — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.
