Wisconsin Public Radio News reports that Enbridge is offering $12 million to settle claims over expired easements on tribal land and $10 million that would follow startup of a new Line 5 route outside the reservation. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge would also pay the tribe $2 million annually until the pipeline’s operation is no longer in use on the reservation.
This story has been corrected to attribute the information to Wisconsin Public Radio News instead of Minnesota Public Radio News.
