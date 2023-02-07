Encompass Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $89.4 million. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 88 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.87 to $3.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion.

