Encompass Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $89.4 million.
The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.
Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.87 to $3.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion.
