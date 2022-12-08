Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As life increasingly returns to its pre-pandemic state, the time has come to revisit the emergency declarations the Trump administration issued in early 2020, which are still in effect — and then pull the plug. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The emergency declarations were necessary to give the federal government wide powers to fight Covid-19, and they proved indispensable in vaccinating two-thirds of the US population for free, maintaining health coverage for millions of Americans, and increasing food assistance for low-income families. But nearly three years later, the expansive powers claimed by the executive branch are still in effect, inviting policy discretion that tests the limits of what’s legal — and holds the possibility for abuse.

Meanwhile, businesses are open. Social distancing is gone. Mass gatherings are back. Mask wearing is optional and, increasingly, infrequent. This is not to say that we’re in the clear. Covid is still killing some 300 Americans every day, and the need to exercise caution has not gone away, especially for those with underlying health conditions. But vaccines and treatment are widely available, most people have some level of immunity, and hospital capacity, while strained in some places, often because of flu and RSV spikes, is holding up.

In short: The pandemic is not over, but the public health emergency that turned our lives upside down is. And that means expanded executive authority should be rolled back.

In some cases, the Biden administration has used its emergency powers wisely. It expanded Medicaid coverage, for instance, which boosted enrollment by 22 million people and gave states more than $100 billion in relief. Both were necessary during the height of the pandemic. It also provided liability protections to pharmacies to encourage them to conduct Covid testing and administer vaccines, which proved to be a big success.

But at the same time, the administration has used the array of emergency powers to advance a broader agenda that stands on legally dubious actions. Its plan to forgive $400 billion of student debt, now stalled in the courts, is one of the most expensive executive actions in history — and only tenuously connected to the pandemic. The eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already been struck down by the Supreme Court, which found it to be a policy matter that our elected representatives should decide.

Last month, the Senate voted to terminate the national emergency declaration, drawing bipartisan support, but even if it passes the House, the president has threatened a veto. If Joe Biden is determined to renew it and other emergency powers, he should make clear that it will be for the last time.

That would provide a reasonable time frame for the careful planning it will take to unwind many of the programs and waivers now in place, especially for Medicaid. Millions of people would lose Medicaid coverage abruptly without congressional action. In a letter to Congress last month, Medicaid officials rightly deplored the current uncertainty.

Serious talks between Congress and the White House should have started long ago, but there is still time in the lame-duck session for the administration to work with lawmakers to pass legislation that would maintain executive actions that relate directly to health and remain crucial to saving lives.

For instance: About 40% of all vaccinations now take place in pharmacies, and unless Congress adopts liability protections similar to the ones they now have, there’s a risk that access to shots — and vaccination rates — will decline. Similarly, maintaining Medicare coverage for a wider range of telehealth services will help relieve pressure on hospitals. A public assessment requested by Republican senators earlier this year was a good start, but closer engagement with Congress is still needed.

As Americans resume more and more of their pre-pandemic lives, Washington should do the same. Democrats in Congress who support maintaining the emergency orders may come to regret it, not only because they transfer their constitutional authority to the White House, but because of who may next occupy it.

Michael R. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, and chair of the Defense Innovation Board.

