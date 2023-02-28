Endeavor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $206.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $129.1 million, or 45 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.27 billion.

Endeavor expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.83 billion to $5.98 billion.

