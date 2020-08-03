Enviva on Monday announced the completion of the deal.
The Waycross plant began operating in 2011 and has a capacity of 800,000 metric tons per year.
Enviva’s operations across the Southeast now include nine wood pellet production plants and five deep-water export terminals in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida, the company said.
