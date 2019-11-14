Perry was active in promoting U.S. natural gas imports in Ukraine, putting him in the middle of an investigation into Trump’s push for Ukraine investigations of Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Perry denies involvement in Trump’s effort. Perry says his planned Dec. 1 departure from the energy agency is unrelated to the probe.
Brouillette appeared to have bipartisan support among members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The nomination requires Senate approval.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD