Energy Transfer LP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.
The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $20.5 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.33 billion, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $89.88 billion.
