Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What do Joe Biden and Harry S. Truman have in common? Both presidents ran the US when American stockpiles of distillate fuel were exceptionally low. Currently, the US has just 106 million barrels of diesel and heating oil in commercial stocks; the last time inventories were that low in mid-October was in 1951, when Truman was in the White House. Typically, inventories should be 30% higher this time of the year.

Such low levels are alarming because diesel is the workhorse of the global economy. It powers trucks and vans, excavators, freight trains and ships. A shortage would mean higher costs for everything from trucking to farming to construction.

The diesel crisis leaves the Biden administration facing very difficult choices. If he leaves the market alone, prices are likely to rise further before they drop; if he intervenes, either setting up minimum inventory levels or restricting exports, price increases will likely be felt elsewhere into the world. Either route will have big implications for inflation at home and for energy security in Latin America and Europe.

Advertisement

Wholesale diesel prices in the spot market of New York harbor, a key pricing point, have surged this week to more than $200 per barrel. Excluding a three-week period from late April into mid-May, that would be a record high. As a result, American refiners are enjoying the best-ever diesel margins, with the profit of turning a barrel of crude into one of diesel hitting a record high of $86.5 per barrel, up roughly 450% from the 2000-2020 average of $15.7 per barrel.

That’s great for refiners, but bad for everyone else depending on the fuel. Retail prices have increased nearly half-a-dollar in just two weeks.

This isn’t all that surprising. The American diesel market has been in crisis mode for most of 2022, and the warning lights have been flashing for months.

The reasons for the collapse in inventories and the price surge are four-fold. First, local diesel demand has recovered quicker than gasoline and jet-fuel from the impact of the pandemic, draining stocks. Second, foreign demand is also strong, with American diesel exports running at unusually high level. Third, the US also has lower refining capacity than before, reducing its capacity to make fuels.

Advertisement

And then there’s Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US was importing a significant amount of Russian fuel oil before the war, which its Gulf of Mexico-based refiners turned into diesel. The trade ended after the White House sanctioned Russian petroleum exports.

Last spring, wholesale diesel prices surged to all-time high as inventories plunged in April and May, pushing retail prices to a record high. Now, a new crisis is in the making. America typically uses the low-demand seasons of spring and summer to rebuild its stocks of distillate fuels ahead of the winter. But it failed to do so this year, and stocks are now nearly as low as they were in April, at the end of the last heating season.

If inventories decline between October and April by their 20-year average of about 25 million barrels, the US will emerge from winter with a little more than 80 million barrels in stock. That’s an unlikely scenario, however: The oil market would try to keep inventories from falling that much, with prices rising high enough to slow the economy, curtailing demand. Over the last 40 years, American diesel inventories have never dropped below 85 million barrels, even at the end of the heating season.

Advertisement

Biden is now facing some unpalatable choices.

The White House can let the market continue doing its job, with surging prices likely denting consumption and boosting supply. With refineries enjoying sky-high margins, more diesel should be coming. But the cost of the laissez-faire approach is higher inflation. Because diesel increases trucking costs, it’s a particularly pernicious sort of inflation as it quickly embeds into everything that needs to be transported, lifting core inflation measures.

If the White House opts to intervene, the less harmful measure would be to release a small reserve of diesel that the government keeps for emergencies. The Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve only has one million barrels, so it would be, at best, a Band-Aid. But it’s better than nothing, and Biden should order its release. Releasing more crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would do little to resolve the problem, since the bottleneck is refining.

Advertisement

Other interventions would have significant consequences, potentially harming American allies. In Washington, officials are mulling restricting, or even banning, diesel exports. If the measure is approved, it would leave neighbors including Mexico, Brazil and Chile short of diesel. In July, the last month with available full data, US diesel exports to Latin America hit a record high of 1.2 million barrels, double the amount a decade ago.

Another option is forcing oil companies to build up stocks quickly ahead of the winter by setting a minimum inventory level, similar to what the European Union did for natural gas stockpiles. US officials are particularly worried about the northern part of the US East Coast, where inventories are low both seasonally and in absolute terms. The region, known in the industry’s jargon as PADD1A, is where the greatest demand is: Of the roughly 5.3 million households that use heating oil in America, more than 80% are in the Northeast.

The problem with a mandatory minimum stock level is that it would force American refiners to import more or reduce their exports — or both. The impact in Latin America would be noticeable. Prices in the US may decline, but they will soar elsewhere.

Advertisement

The timing of today’s diesel crisis couldn’t be worse. The EU, which relies still on Russian diesel exports, will ban imports from February onward. Europe will be short of diesel then, and Biden needs to consider that too. Ultimately, the fast-arriving recession will rebalance the market, reducing demand, particularly as the housing market cools and construction slows down, and consumer demand for goods declines, reducing trucking needs. But that’s a heavy price to pay to resolve the problem.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Javier Blas is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. A former reporter for Bloomberg News and commodities editor at the Financial Times, he is coauthor of “The World for Sale: Money, Power and the Traders Who Barter the Earth’s Resources.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article