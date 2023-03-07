Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For nearly three decades the United Nations has been holding global climate summits known as COPs, which stands for Conference of the Parties. Delegates fly in to the chosen city from around the world for a few days for a renewed effort to find ways prevent or ameliorate the worst effects of climate change. Experience has shown progress can hinge on a variety of factors — including which country is hosting. Skeptical eyebrows were raised when an oil state, the United Arab Emirates, was selected for this year’s COP28. Meanwhile, the need for action has only gotten more vital.

1. What’s the point of COPs?

Put simply, the aim is to mobilize global action to tackle climate change and keep track of the progress that has been made by individual countries. The first COP wasn’t really a COP at all, but an “Earth Summit” held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, which brought together 179 countries to formulate a blueprint for action. It established the UN framework for the first official meeting, COP1, held in 1995 in Berlin. (Each one is numbered.) Decisions are reached by governments through consensus — meaning no votes are held, but everyone must agree. But everyone is invited to take part, from politicians and scientists to non-governmental organizations and concerned citizens. COP28 is set to take place in Dubai, part of the UAE, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12.

(Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, parent company of Bloomberg News, has served as the UN secretary general’s special envoy for climate ambition and solutions since 2021.)

2. What happens at a COP summit?

The main focus is the negotiation on how best to accelerate efforts to cut emissions and protect those countries that suffer the biggest impact from climate change. Breakthroughs were seen in Kyoto, Japan, in 1997, which for the first time outlined the legal obligations of rich countries to cut their emissions; and in Paris in 2015, which set the target of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius, above pre-industrial levels. The summits typically last two weeks. For the last few, world leaders have come at the start to provide political direction for negotiators, with those from low-lying islands and poorer countries particularly visible in calling for more to be done. The second week is dominated by technical discussions over the final deal. All the while activists keep up the pressure on negotiators with public demonstrations.

3. What’s the role of the host?

The host plays the role of navigator, assessing the level of ambition to shoot for without jeopardizing a successful conclusion. It’s an exhausting task, which starts many months in advance of the summit. Before COP26 in Glasgow for example, Alok Sharma, a UK politician who served as the meeting’s president, traveled the world sowing the seeds for a pledge to reduce the use of unabated coal power (meaning generated without measures such as carbon-capture technology to “abate” its harmful emissions). But the real work starts at the conference — two weeks without sleep, running between 195 different national delegations to get a deal over the line. There’s also a huge practical and security element, with thousands of delegates descending on the host city.

4. How is the host chosen?

The responsibility is meant to rotate among the UN’s five regional groups. The UAE was chosen to follow Egypt after it received the unanimous backing of the Asia-Pacific group. While they’re both Arab countries in the Middle East, Egypt’s COP was touted as Africa’s turn.

5. What are some examples of how hosts have made a difference?

The French were lauded in 2015 for securing what became known as the Paris Agreement, which set a clear goal. Laurence Tubiana, an architect of the deal, was named as one of the Financial Times’ women of the year as a result. The UK’s stewardship of COP26 was also widely praised for keeping the deal on track and clinching the agreement to “phase down” (a compromise in place of “phase out”) coal. But presidencies can also come in for sharp criticism. While Egypt secured a major win last year in Sharm El-Sheikh in creating a “loss and damage” fund to help the poorest nations deal with the impact of climate change, it failed to find consensus on further reducing the use of fossil fuels or otherwise build on previous commitments. European countries and their allies complained that oil-producing nations had been empowered by a hands-off Egyptian presidency that failed to launch early negotiations, foster trust among countries or even circulate draft proposals in time. (“These are 197 countries with very different levels of aspiration and capacities,” Wael Aboulmagd, Egypt’s special representative, told a news conference as talks dragged on. “We think we are following a very, very clear game plan.”) Similarly, the Copenhagen summit in 2009 was seen by many green activists as a failure after it descended into finger pointing over who should do what to combat climate change.

6. What is the controversy over the UAE?

Environmental activists are concerned that ambitions for phasing out fossil fuels could be watered down, especially given that the conference is taking place in a petrostate and is being presided over by Sultan Al Jaber, who heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the UAE’s state producer. Their fear is that the UAE could use its presidency to focus on policy areas like how to pay for damages, rather than the need to stop such damage in the first place. Supporters have argued that the UAE could prove crucial in persuading other oil-rich countries to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. In 2021, it was the first of the Persian Gulf’s petrostates to commit to eliminating planet-warming emissions within its borders. Both John Kerry, the US special envoy for the climate, and his European counterpart Frans Timmermans have welcomed that move. For his part, Al Jaber has spoken in favor of developing sufficient clean power so as to phase out oil and gas production as quickly as possible, and in a way that lifts living standards. His country and neighboring Saudi Arabia also argue that oil-producing companies and states should be given a bigger say in global climate talks.

7. What are the expectations for COP28?

Countries are set to complete a once-every-five-years assessment of where the world is at in meeting its climate targets — a critical step for assessing how much of an impact they’re having. After the experience in Sharm El-Sheikh, some developed countries, particularly in Europe, are likely to call for greater emissions-cutting ambition, such as by “phasing down” all fossil fuels — not just coal — and “peaking” emissions (stop them from climbing) by 2025. Financing for climate adaptation and loss and damage are set to remain at the forefront — the world has yet to meet a $100 billion annual commitment it was supposed to hit at the end of the last decade. Watch out too for efforts to boost the role of nuclear power and other so-called low-carbon energy sources, like burning gas and capturing the CO2. Failure to reach a deal that significantly moves the needle closer to holding the global average temperature below 1.5 degrees of warming could see countries like small island states start to question the multilateral process.

