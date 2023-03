Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One year on from the Ukraine invasion, Europe has avoided the worst-case scenario of a brutal energy-driven slump. The price of natural gas is back down to pre-war levels, factory output is growing again and leaders like Ursula von der Leyen are declaring victory in unity against Vladimir Putin, who has “lost the energy war he started.”

It now runs the risk of having dodged one recession only to face another, self-inflicted one: A series of interest-rate hikes from jittery central bankers. Euro-zone “core” inflation, excluding energy and food, hit an all-time high of 5.6% in February and the European Central Bank looks set to raise rates to a record 4% to match. The fear is that without this further tightening of monetary policy, a new vicious cycle of price hikes will get underway, driven by wages.

Policymakers may be erring too far on the side of punishment, just as in 2021 they erred too far on the side of complacency when inflation seemed “transitory.” The euro-zone economy has thus far avoided recession but is not booming, as Barclays Plc economists wrote last week. PMIs are barely in expansion territory. The German economy shrank 0.4% at the end of last year, more than expected. Unemployment is close to an all-time low but has ticked up in several countries including Spain and Italy. The ECB’s Christine Lagarde says the intent is not to “break the economy” with rate hikes. But the cracks are already visible.

Last year’s “win” against an energy-price spike based on a strategy of demand reduction and a cut to living standards and investment didn’t feel much like one for consumers and corporations like BASF SE. If recession was averted, it wasn’t because of the impeccable timing of central bankers, but because states undertook huge spending efforts — worth close to $1 trillion — to protect households and facilitate a reversal of a German-led dependence on Russian gas. Repeating the feat in 2023 will be a struggle, as my colleague Javier Blas points out. The spending bazooka is being set aside, while borrowing costs are rising.

Of course, headline inflation at 8.5% is still painfully high (though it’s been slowing recently). Falling purchasing power means Europeans are eating less, not just heating less: Average food consumption fell by 4.6% last year in France — something not seen since records began in 1960 — and will likely fuel protests that threaten to bring the country to a standstill. Inflation hawks believe that without tough medicine on rates, the effects of aforementioned energy aid will seep into the rest of the economy, from higher prices to higher wages. Zara owner Inditex SA, for example, recently agreed to increase the pay of its store workers in Spain by an average of 20%.

But such hikes also need to be put into context. Corporations have been remarkably quick to raise prices: Gross profit margins, which indicate pricing power, have on average risen in the past year for the biggest euro-zone firms. In June, Inditex reported a gross margin of 60%, which management boasted was the highest in a decade. Workers’ pay hasn’t kept up with inflation, meanwhile. “Labor has struggled merely to return to its pre-pandemic share in national income,” according to a paper by Isabella Weber and Evan Wasner, of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

If the problem at hand looks more like corporate pricing power, rather than excess consumer demand, a different debate and different tools would be required. The ECB’s Ignazio Visco said it would “closely monitor” whether companies that hiked prices last year would now pass on their drop in energy costs. The omens aren’t great — PepsiCo Inc., for example, said last year the question of price “rollbacks” was a “difficult” one to answer and that the focus remained on brands that attracted consumers “willing to pay more.” Sharper instruments of government policy would be better than the hammer of aggressive rate hikes, which promise to crush investment and growth alongside inflation.

The last thing Europe needs right now is an ECB-driven downturn. At a time when the US is deploying the fiscal equivalent of a bottomless mimosa brunch on a near-$400 billion green spree, and when China is poised to become the world’s No. 2 exporter of passenger vehicles, Europe needs to be investing to make up for a lost decade and to stay on top of the next one. US investment rose 35.9% between the first quarter of 2008 and mid-2022, while in Europe the figure was 4.8%, according to Nicolas Goetzmann, chief economist at asset manager Financiere de la Cite. The US was also bolder during Covid-19, expanding debt-to-gross domestic product by more than the euro zone.

Perhaps European policymakers will realize closer fiscal integration is key to delivering its spending needs, as argued by the Elcano Royal Institute. But a more cautious attitude from central bankers might also be worth trying.

