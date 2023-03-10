Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The political left has a new corporate bogeyman: Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz, who over nearly 40 years built the company into the ubiquitous global coffee giant that it is today. At a Senate committee hearing this week, led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Schultz and Starbucks became stand-ins for corporate greed and union busting. Schultz had just narrowly avoided a vote on whether the committee should subpoena him by agreeing to testify at the end of the month about Starbucks’ alleged labor law violations.

It’s a shocking turn for Schultz, who was once held up as a bastion of progressivism, known for speaking out on social issues ranging from gay marriage to Black Lives Matter to gun control before it was the trendy thing for companies to do — which was right before it stopped being perhaps the most judicious thing for companies to do. Starbucks calls its employees partners and bestows on them generous benefits, at least by the standards of corporate America. But now Schultz and the company are bitterly fighting employees’ efforts to organize in a move that threatens to undermine his legacy as one of the leaders of the conscious capitalism movement.

Advertisement

Schultz is exhibiting the “reflexive anti-unionism” often seen among company founders, says Wilma Liebman, a chairman of the National Labor Relations Board during the Obama administration. This is a group that tends to take worker activism personally, which makes them the most susceptible to anti-union behavior. “It’s a huge disappointment,” Liebman says of Starbucks.

Schultz has openly admitted that he takes the arrival of the union at the company as a personal affront, and it’s one of the prime reasons he returned for a third stint as CEO. In a dig at his predecessor, Kevin Johnson, that also attempts to absolve Schultz of blame, he has said that the union showed up because the company “lost its way.” But he has also painted his motivation as more grandiose, saying he wants to “reinvent the role and responsibility of a public company” — a reinvention that seems not to include a place for unions.

To Schultz, a Starbucks union lumps the company together with the kinds of bad corporate actors that the company used as a foil to build up its image as a good employer. “Unions in America, for the most part, existed and have succeeded in the past because of companies that did nefarious things on the backs of their people,” he said in an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow last month. He gave a similar answer at The New York Times’s DealBook conference last year, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin: “The history of unions is based on the fact that companies in the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s abused their people. We’re not in the coal mining business. We’re not abusing people.”

Advertisement

The history lesson Schultz is doling out about the labor movement isn’t wrong. But it doesn’t reflect the full reality of why we’re currently seeing such a surge in and support for unions, which is at a nearly 60-year high. Ruth Milkman, a professor specializing in the sociology of labor at the City University of New York, says we’re witnessing a generational phenomenon: The leaders of today’s labor movement entered the workforce during and after the Great Recession, facing a major gap between the expectations they grew up with and the realities of the post-2008 job market. Despite being highly educated, many ended up working in service sector jobs. The pandemic only further underlined for them the reality that essential workers are often the ones who are both the most vulnerable and the lowest paid.

Organizing activity has tended to pop up at companies that have what Milkman describes as a “progressive patina” — think Starbucks, REI, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s — because their values most align with those of workers who are drawn to mobilizing. The social issues these corporations claim they care about and want to address, like racial, gender, and economic inequality, are the same ones that employees think unions can best have a hand in solving. Yes, employees want better pay, benefits, and stability. But they also say they want a seat at the table and a voice in how their labor is being used. Schultz, however, says that at Starbucks the union has a different vision for the company and having a third-party lead Starbucks’ employees would hurt the customer experience.

Starbucks’ alleged union-busting activities, while shocking, are not all that unusual. But they do pose an outsized risk for a company that has spent decades building up its do-gooder reputation. In a decision that was widely covered by the national media, an administrative judge in New York ruled last week that Starbucks had committed hundreds of labor law violations and exhibited “egregious and widespread misconduct” by intimidating employees, firing and disciplining organizers, and withholding benefits from unionizing workers. Starbucks has said that all claims of anti-union behavior in the region are “categorically false.”

Advertisement

Schultz has said that he’s unconcerned that the fight with the union will taint Starbucks’ reputation, but the company acknowledges as much in its annual report, saying, “Our responses to any union organizing efforts could negatively impact how our brand is perceived and have adverse effects on our business, including on our financial results.” The risk is not only turning off consumers, but also corporate employees who have started to express discomfort at what they view as the discrepancy between the company’s purported values and its response to the union campaign. Bloomberg News reported in October that an internal Starbucks survey of office-based US employees found that a historically low 52% said they “completely agree” that Starbucks “behaves in an ethical and responsible manner.” Last week, dozens of corporate employees signed an open letter castigating management’s treatment of store workers attempting to organize.

In his Dealbook conference appearance last year, Schultz spent a good portion of the interview playing the role of benevolent CEO, talking about the importance of speaking out on the issues that matter most to employees. “You can’t run a business through the lens of your values when it’s convenient,” he said. “You have to make decisions all the time, because people are watching, especially your own people, about what you stand for.” But what happens when the values of a company and a CEO differ significantly from those of employees? It’s a question Schultz will have to address when he testifies before Sanders’ committee on March 29. It will be one of his very last acts as CEO before he’s replaced by Laxman Narasimhan on April 1. It will put him on yet another national stage, but certainly not in front of the kind of audience he was hoping for on his farewell tour.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Can’t Give Workers Raises? Add Benefits: Sarah Green Carmichael

• A Tesla Autopilot Labor Union Wouldn’t Last: Stephen L. Carter

• Dynamic Scheduling Fails Companies and Workers: Leticia Miranda

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Beth Kowitt is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering corporate America. She was previously a senior writer and editor at Fortune Magazine.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article