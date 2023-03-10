Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When small banks grow fast driven by a booming local industry and then the bubble bursts, you can be sure it’ll cause some mayhem. Just ask Texas. The collapse of Silvergate Capital Corp. this week and now the takeover of Silicon Valley Bank by the government aren’t a repeat of the Texas banking crisis of the 1980s, but they sure do rhyme.

There’s a ton of differences between what’s going on in California and what was happening Texas four decades ago, but concentration risk is the big harmony. And if these problems are going to spread like a virus to other regional banks, commercial real estate is likely to be a significant transmission vector.

Texas was the state hit the worst by a rolling Southwest banking crisis between 1980 and 1994. More than 1,600 US banks failed in those years, more than any other period including the 1930s, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Texas accounted for 600 of those banks and 30% of all assets affected.

The failures had many causes, but in Texas the main driver was the oil-production boom and bust. Texas banks lended aggressively to industry, including to oil and gas companies when energy prices were high, and rapidly expanded property loans, especially commercial property at the same time. Among banks that failed, real estate was the common killer. It was such a spectacular blowup that it became synonymous with bank failures and left analysts with “The Texas Ratio,” a measure still in use as an early indicator of weakening balance sheets.

Tech-obsessed California isn’t Texas, but there are similarities. The common problem for both Silvergate and SVB has been a flood of outgoing deposits. At Silvergate, that was because the only purpose of those deposits was for settling crypto trades, and once that market blew up, there was no need for clients to keep their money there.

At SVB, most of its clients were young tech companies that burn through cash quickly as they invest and grow without making big profits — or any profit at all. That’s fine when investors are happy to keep throwing in fresh funding on the promise of a bright future, but with rising interest rates and crashing valuations, fresh funding is drying up.

Both crypto and venture capital booms were children of the ultra-low rates of the past decade and a half. Now, rising rates and the shrinking of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet have burst those industry bubbles and increased the competition among banks for funding. Banks are having to pay much higher interest on instruments like certificates of deposit. Anyone with spare cash is increasingly aware that they can earn something on it without taking much risk, which is another reason for people to move money out of a smaller lender concentrated in digital businesses, if they haven’t already.

Both Silvergate and SVB, like every US bank in truth, put a lot of the deposits they were handed into Treasury bonds and mortgage bonds from government-sponsored agencies. These are good assets that aren’t about to default. But they lose value when rates rise. Big banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. took hits last year from exactly this dynamic. The difference is, if your deposit base and the rest of your assets are well-diversified, this might snip earnings, but it won’t be fatal. It’s only terrible if you’re forced to sell. Silvergate and SVB were forced to sell because their deposits were disappearing.

So how worried should we all be about a California crisis, or a regional bank crisis, or something worse? Well, not too much, at least not yet. These two collapses are outliers; not many regional US banks are as concentrated on a single industry as Silvergate and SVB were, according to Barclays analysts.

But those analysts and others are looking at commercial property as a potential source of contagion. Higher rates for longer would mean persistently higher funding costs for banks, potentially squeezing income margins. At the same time, they put downward pressure on real estate valuations and increase refinancing costs. Banks are the biggest holders of this debt and smaller, regional banks have higher relative exposures to it in their loan portfolios.

The most stress in property values right now is in older, less desirable office buildings in urban centers — known as class B and C offices — according to Bank of America analysts. Where regional banks have more exposure to cities with weaker economies, the problems have a greater chance of becoming nasty. However, many properties have long-dated leases and owners have given personal guarantees to get their loans, the BofA analysts said, which gives banks protection.

The switch from rates near zero to those in the mid-single digits was always going to be rocky. We’re in this turbulence, but it doesn’t mean we’re going to fall from the sky. The Texas banking crisis was a step in the continuing evolution toward the consolidated banking world we live in today: The country is dominated by large, strong and diversified banks operating under much tighter regulation with more capital and huge pools of liquid assets. It takes a lot to kill any bank of decent size these days.

There is danger ahead, especially for smaller banks with too much of the wrong kind of property, but we are a long way from any kind of systemic storm.

