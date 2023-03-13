Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The clean-technology industry has just been pulled back from the brink of a disaster brought on by Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse. Quick government action averted the worst outcomes, but that’s just a reminder of how tenuous and politically dependent climate financing is. And now it will be further hampered by the lingering scars of this crisis.

Not only was SVB central to the universe of venture capital, it was also the most prominent hub of financing for clean tech. The bank claimed more than 1,550 clients in the climate and sustainability sectors, from green energy to agriculture. Many had uninsured deposits with the bank that came close to being vaporized almost overnight, potentially leaving them unable to cover payroll and other expenses.

Federal regulators, seeking to stem the fallout of SVB’s collapse to other banks, announced Sunday that all SVB depositors would have access to their funds Monday morning. But regulators are still looking for a buyer to take over SVB’s business of lending the money climate startups need for growth. And these companies rightly fear that the failure of a bank so closely linked to venture capital will put a chill on investment.

Clean tech can be a tough sell for VCs even in the best of times. They took big losses on Solyndra and other green startups 15 years ago, and those memories are long. It doesn’t help that climate-related tech tends to be far more capital-intensive than, say, a food-delivery app. Producing new or more-efficient forms of energy or agriculture typically requires complicated, expensive equipment and high-price labor. And unfortunately the very idea of fighting climate change is politically controversial, particularly in the US, giving VCs another excuse to shy away.

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act was designed to help VCs get over such anxieties, offering billions of dollars in tax credits and other sweeteners and a bulked-up Department of Energy loan office. The bill’s passage inspired more than $40 billion in clean-energy investments in just a few months, for projects with the potential to create 7,000 jobs, according to American Clean Power, an industry trade group. SVB’s collapse threatens to stifle that momentum.

More-established firms, particularly in old-growth clean tech such as solar and wind, will likely get by with alternative sources of cash. Sunrun Inc., the biggest rooftop-solar company in the US, is such a key SVB client that the bank dedicated an entire web page to it. Its business model relies on financing the panels it puts on customers’ houses, and SVB was one of its major lenders. Its shares tumbled 12% on Friday on concerns about its SVB exposure, part of a broader selloff in clean-tech shares tied to SVB. But Sunrun dismissed such worries, saying it had less than $80 million in deposits with SVB and multiple other banks and creditors. The shares regained some ground Monday.

Lean times affecting clean tech just before the passage of the IRA may have limited the cost bloat that can affect other tech startups. SVB’s portfolio should surely be enticing to some large, stable bank, which could make a lot of these issues moot.

Still, this episode threatens to hamstring an industry that was accelerating out of the starting blocks. It could impede Biden’s efforts to build America’s clean-energy and industrial muscles. And even if SVB and its clients end up safe in the arms of some megabank this week, nobody will forget how quickly financing for the bleeding-edge technology needed to fight climate change can get as shaky as an outdated power grid.

