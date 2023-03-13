Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seven months on, Democrats are still celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act, even though a crucial determinant of its success — permitting reform for energy projects — remains undone. Recent data shows just how imperative it is for them to stop dragging their feet. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What’s now called the IRA had little to do with inflation. It was a climate bill, and a big one: It provided $370 billion to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions and smooth the path to a clean-power economy. It came on top of a 70% surge in private investment since 2017.

But the biggest impediment to the US energy transition isn’t financing: It’s building.

A decade ago, between 25% and 30% of proposed wind and solar projects moved from the drawing boards to completion. But as new projects and new funding have soared, utilities have been unable to keep up, leading to an immense backlog. A recent report by BloombergNEF found that over just six years, global clean-energy investment has gone from half the level of fossil-fuel investment to near parity, an extraordinary leap that reflects the market’s appetite for clean power. Yet America’s dysfunctional regulation is preventing many needed projects from even breaking ground.

Take power transmission. For the IRA to achieve its full emissions-reduction potential, new transmission capacity will need to expand at roughly double its present rate. About 80% of the bill’s potential benefits will be squandered as things stand. Yet more than 900 gigawatts of potential clean-energy projects are awaiting transmission approvals, along with some 400 gigawatts of energy storage — or about the total renewable power needed to hit the nation’s goals by 2030.

Those delays are just the start. Many of the clean-energy projects currently in the queue will not be built at all because of other burdensome rules, particularly those imposed by the National Environmental Policy Act and its state and local variants. This tangle of regulations has been a boon for the consultants who perform environmental impact assessments, which routinely take years and cost millions to complete, and for the lawyers whose litigation makes Jarndyce v. Jarndyce look time-sensitive. But it is outright impeding the fight against climate change.

In fact, because power operators can’t bring clean energy online fast enough, they often seek to maximize the life of coal plants, even though a recent analysis showed that 99% of coal plants are more expensive to run than the clean power that could replace them. A report last month showed that the construction of new wind and solar installations will likely fall behind the retirement of fossil fuel plants, thereby elevating the risk of power outages even as demand for electricity surges.

Democrats who rightly sound the alarm on climate change suddenly go quiet when it comes time to stand up to the not-in-my-backyard activists who use the permitting process to kill projects that might blemish their beachfront views. Last year, Senator Joe Manchin secured a commitment from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to pass a permitting reform bill, but the effort fizzled almost immediately amid Republican complaints that it didn’t go far enough.

The potential for a bipartisan bill remains. Leaders in both parties should work together to speed environmental reviews, shorten the statute of limitations for lawsuits, and limit courts from blocking clean-energy projects already underway. They should empower a single federal regulator to oversee vitally important interstate transmission projects, and clear the path for power lines along highway and rail corridors. And they shouldn’t stop there.

By allowing these antiquated laws to stand, legislators have been actively blocking progress toward a greener future. The longer they do, the higher the costs will rise.

