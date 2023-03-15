Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After 18 months of negotiations, the leaders of the US and the UK have announced details for their plan to provide a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia over 30 years, part of the ambitious Aukus partnership designed to counter China’s military expansion in the Indo-Pacific region. But the price tag will be daunting for Australia — estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars — and the effort will require a massive ramp-up of industrial production by the three allies before the first new vessel is ready, over a decade from now.

1. What is Aukus?

It is the nickname for the wide-reaching security partnership signed between the US, the UK and Australia in September 2021. The most eye-catching part of the agreement was the agreement to help Canberra acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines. It will be the first time the US has shared its highly sensitive sub technology since 1965. But the partnership isn’t limited to submarines: the second pillar, for instance, revolves around strategic technology sharing in areas such as quantum computing.

2. What is the Aukus submarine plan?

There are several phases: Australians will start embedding this year with the US and UK navies and at submarine bases to begin training. Starting as early as 2027, the US and the UK will begin to rotate their most-advanced subs — one UK Astute class and up to four US Virginia-class vessels — to a base near Perth, in Western Australia, for training in how to handle them. Then starting around 2032, the US will sell Australia up to five Virginia-class subs, a mix of ones already in service and new ones off the production line. Finally, Australia and the UK will begin to manufacture a new, next-generation submarine dubbed SSN Aukus class. The UK vessels will be ready in the late 2030s, while the Australian models are expected to set sail in the early 2040s. In total, Australia will field a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines, with the Virginia-class vessels slowly cycled out.

3. How much is it going to cost?

A lot. The Australian government said the cost of the submarines would be 0.15% of GDP over the next 30 years, or as much as A$368 billion ($245 billion). Currently Australia’s total military spending is just over 2% of GDP. However much of the major expense will take place after 2027. Australia will spend A$9 billion up until then preparing production facilities domestically and overseas. The states of South Australia and Western Australia will get A$6 billion, while another A$3 billion will go to the US and the UK to help them bulk up their naval production lines.

4. Is Australia getting nuclear weapons?

No, and all three governments have emphasized that. Although Australia will be getting nuclear-powered submarines, the vessels will not carry nuclear weapons and their reactors will be sealed shut, making it impossible to access the material for other purposes. However the Chinese government has repeatedly petitioned the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency to consider the Aukus pact a breach of non-proliferation treaties. China’s state-run media has also repeatedly accused Australia of trying to become a nuclear threat.

5. What does the rest of the region think?

China has been fiercely against the Aukus partnership; China’s UN mission tweeted that the nuclear subs would hurt peace and stability in the region. The initial announcement in 2021 was greeted with some concern from regional powers such as Indonesia and Malaysia, which worried about a regional arms race. Others including Japan and the Philippines, fellow US treaty allies, were positive about the partnership. In the lead-up to the March 13 announcement, Australia embarked on a flurry of Aukus diplomacy, making more than 60 calls to countries across Asia and the Pacific to brief them on the deal.

