A state whose citizens call themselves Jayhawks — the term for bands of raiders who terrorized and robbed civilians on both sides of the Kansas-Missouri border before and during the Civil War — would not be expected to be friendly to the environmental, social and governance, or ESG, movement. Its state senate is considering SB 224: Kansas protection of pensions and businesses against ideological interference act, commonly referred to as an anti-ESG or anti-woke bill. Alan Conroy, Executive Director of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS), offered explosive testimony against the bill, putting its cost in terms of lost returns at $1.14 billion today and $3.6 billion over the next 10 years.

To see the real issues involved, it’s necessary to cut through the grandstanding. Obviously, the Kansas legislature has no intention of spending $5 billion for a symbolic bill. The goal of the sponsors is to encourage asset managers and big companies to tone down public statements with ideological slants, thereby gaining credit from conservative voters for fighting back against out-of-control woke-ism.

Less obviously, Conroy’s $5 billion estimate has nothing to do with ESG. His proposed amendments to the bill are minor technical adjustments. For example, the legislature gave KPERS the out of not divesting from fiduciary managers whose public statements suggest they care more about ideology than good returns, if it would cost money. But due to poor drafting, the legislature did not extend that loophole to private equity managers who are not generally fiduciaries. So taken literally, SB 224 requires KPERS to immediately divest illiquid investments, which would be quite costly.

The $3.6 billion figure for future losses is even more convoluted. Conroy assumes that money divested from alternative managers would be reinvested in liquid equity funds. This does not seem likely or reasonable, but even if it is true no one knows how much alternatives will outperform or underperform the Russell 3000 over the next 10 years. Moreover, Conroy also assumes KPERS will pay much higher fees for its liquid equity investments due to the requirement that managers screen out companies that are too woke for the legislature. That seems unlikely and conflicts in spirit with the first assumption.

In any event, the main point is that Conroy is not claiming that investing according to ESG principles puts $5 billion in KPERS’ pocket, only that drafting errors in SB 224 and a foolish implementation by KPERS could be expensive.

I think Conroy is clearly correct that SB 224 will add some administrative costs and mild legal headaches, but incorrect that the costs will be large or that it will make any significant difference to KPERS holdings or performance. But for the same reasons, SB 224 will make no significant difference to the environment, society or governance. I suspect the Kansas senators who support this bill are correct that they can pass a virtue-signaling bill that will help them at the polls, without too much inconvenience to KPERS, as long as they make the small changes suggested by Conroy.

SB 224 does not forbid ESG considerations; it forbids investing with people engaged in ideological boycotts. Managers and companies can take the environment, for example, into their investment decisions, but they cannot boycott coal or meat or Israel. KPERS has long had a requirement to avoid investments “if the sole or primary investment objective is for economic development or social purposes or objectives.” The basic thrust of SB 224 is to expand that to secondary non-financial objectives if they amount to boycotts.

Although a properly amended SB 224 will likely do little harm, I feel that symbolic legislation should be kept symbolic. It should not interfere, however slightly, with important things like public pension fund investments and nuclear power plant procedures. Technical issues should be left to qualified people who are given general common-sense guidelines and left to run things efficiently. If the legislature is not satisfied with the result, it should fire them and find better managers, not take on decisions far beyond its competence.

On the other hand, any claim that woke ideological pronouncements by big companies and asset managers create billions of dollars of economic value, which anti-woke legislation will destroy, is silly. I don’t think anyone respects the moral authority of these organizations and the kinds of statements that emerge from their heavily lawyered and market-tested press releases. Social progress does not depend on these statements, but nor will they poison society.

I wouldn't mind if SB 224 had never been proposed. I concede the Kansas senate the right to take symbolic action, and the duty of KPERS management to fix the legislature's mistakes. The end result will likely be either a useless and harmless bill, or no bill at all. Either is fine with me.

