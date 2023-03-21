Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In recent days, fear and anger about the turmoil in our banking system has been boiling over, with some critics of government rescue efforts rooting for Silicon Valley’s demise. They paint a picture of swaggering “tech bros” taking risks with other people’s money and macho venture capitalists gunning for personal gain. When they reference founders, it seems they are picturing Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Adam Neumann. I don’t think they picture me.

If you are a non-rich person who can’t afford health insurance & then you get sick, you go bankrupt.If you are a rich tech bro who decided not to do risk management to get deposit insurance & then your politically connected bank gets sick, you get a rescue.

While the Silicon Valley ecosystem has plenty of men with bulging egos (some obnoxiously vocal on Twitter), there’s another group quietly building startups here, many of whom were supported by Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank. I’m talking about non-traditional founders creating innovative companies in health care, clean energy and education whose companies fuel the country’s growth. The government’s actions to secure SVB’s funds were a lifeline to thousands of entrepreneurs who employ hundreds of thousands of workers and affect millions of lives.

As a 53-year-old mom of three, I am one of those entrepreneurs — the kind you don’t often read about in the press or see in a Netflix docuseries. I co-founded Midi Health Inc. in 2021 to provide expert virtual care for women going through the hormonal upheaval of perimenopause and menopause. The idea for Midi came out of my own experience with menopausal misery and the difficulty I had finding decent health care to contend with my hormonal issues — a challenge I discovered many of my friends shared.

Living in Silicon Valley, I’ve learned that when you see a problem, you look for an opportunity to solve it. This is a place where raising significant funds for a budding idea and building something from nothing is actually possible. So I started Midi with five other women, all fellow moms over 50, including a doctor, a saleswoman, an editor, a banker and a technologist.

We couldn’t have done it without the backing of our female investors who supported our vision — including 23andme Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki and former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Felicis Ventures, Avestria Ventures, Muse Capital, 1843 Capital, Steel Sky Ventures and Operator Collective — when we had nothing but a slide deck and a mission. With their help, we hired engineers to build a web platform and nurse practitioners to provide virtual care to women.

Now we have 40 employees throughout the country, including a single mother in Oklahoma conducting insurance checks, a nurse practitioner in South Dakota providing care in 25 states, and a pregnant mom of two in Florida seeing dozens of patients a week. Our team provides treatment to thousands of women each month.

We’re incredibly proud to be one of the Silicon Valley startups transforming not just women’s health but everyone’s health. Venture capital has also funded my female friends at Neurotrack Technologies Inc., a platform that provides Alzheimer’s testing and therapeutics for prevention; Frame Fertility, a program that helps women build the families they want; and Wave.io, a mental health coaching service designed for adolescents, among many others.

We are all leveraging technology to work within the system and improve it. So I bristle at the suggestion that all Silicon Valley entrepreneurs shun regulation and oversight, even as they clamor for the government’s intervention in this banking crisis. We’re brokering hundreds of insurance company contracts and complying with a patchwork of laws across all 50 states to provide services because that’s what it takes to give millions of women access care.

And yes, Midi Health had money at both SVB and First Republic Bank. Regional banks play a crucial role for early-stage companies like ours, enabling access to credit before we generate revenue. If the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. had not intervened, every Midi employee would have lost her job last week, and we would have ceased to provide health-care services to women throughout the United States. Kneecapping those banks, and venture capital in general, would damage employees and businesses across the country.

Silicon Valley has its share of problems. Living and working here has left me feeling disenchanted at times, frustrated at others. Opportunities flow unevenly across gender, race and socio-economic background. Currently, 12% of partners at venture capital firms are female, only 17% of startups have a woman on their founding team, and a paltry 2.3% are founded solely by women.

But those stats are improving, and for all its faults, I believe the venture capital ecosystem deserves to be nourished. The country needs more Silicon Valleys, not fewer, and we should celebrate the entrepreneurial communities we see springing up in Austin, Denver and Miami, creating jobs and positive change as they grow. By saving Silicon Valley’s regional banks, the government shored up the future of innovation and continued our progress toward more a more diverse culture of entrepreneurship.

Joanna Strober is the co-founder and CEO of Midi Health, a venture-backed midlife women’s care platform specializing in menopause and perimenopause.

