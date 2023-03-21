Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Britain isn’t accustomed to the waves of labor unrest that can be a fact of life in countries where the right to strike is enshrined in law. Until recently, it appeared that coordinated, nationwide walkouts were largely a thing of the past, thanks partly to union-busting reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. But as living costs soar, and even some people with jobs turn to food banks in order to eat, hundreds of thousands of UK workers are wielding their collective bargaining power to demand higher wages.

1. How did we get here?

Much of the unrest is focused on state sectors where successive Conservative governments sought for many years to limit wage growth as a way to curb national borrowing. The strikes broke out in the first half of 2022 as inflation jumped, eventually reaching above 11% — one of the highest rates in Europe — tipping many working people into poverty. Unions say pay needs to rise to cover the soaring cost of food, energy, clothing and housing. Some of the strikes are in privatized or partly privatized services such as postal delivery and public transport, where the potential damage from service disruption gives leverage to demand better pay and conditions.

2. Who joined the strikes?

Rail workers, bus drivers, teachers, mail workers, nurses (who had never before staged a large-scale walkout), ambulance staff, border control officers, lawyers, driving test examiners and junior doctors, among others.

3. What was the impact?

Analysis by Bloomberg Economics puts the cost to the UK economy at £1.5 billion ($1.85 billion) for 2022. The scale of industrial action grew in early 2023, with as many as half a million workers on strike on Feb. 1. However, Bloomberg Economics forecast only a “modest downside risk” to GDP in the first quarter. The protests still pale in comparison with those experienced in the 1970s, most memorably in 1972 when coal miners caused rolling blackouts by disrupting power stations, and during the “winter of discontent” of 1978 and 1979 that saw strikes by road hauliers and millions of public sector workers, including refuse collectors, hospital staff and even gravediggers. Some 20 to 30 million working days were lost to strikes during those two periods. By comparison, Capital Economics estimated that 1.5 million days may have been lost in December 2022. Even if that were repeated every month, it would not match the disruption of the 1970s.

4. What was the government’s response?

For months, it refused to meet the pay demands and invoked the memory of Thatcher, who eviscerated the power of union bosses in the 1980s in the belief that they were holding the country to ransom and blocking necessary economic reform. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dug in by introducing legislation to enforce minimum service levels and make it harder for essential workers such as firefighters and teachers to walk off the job. The proposed laws angered unions leaders, who said it would allow employers to fire workers for going on strike. Then in March came a breakthrough: Having previously refused to discuss a raise for the 2022-23 financial year, ministers offered nurses and other health workers a one-time bonus worth 2% of salary and a 5% raise for 2023-24. The measures received a positive response from the unions. Teachers also agreed to restart pay talks with the government.

5. What explains the government’s stance?

A botched economic plan blew up the UK’s bond market in September and Sunak has been anxious to restore the Conservatives’ fiscal credibility. Big wage hikes would widen a state deficit already bloated by Covid-related costs and government support for household and business energy bills. Ministers also argued that higher pay would stoke more inflation and make everyone worse off. By early 2023, however, a smaller than expected state deficit had given the government some room to contemplate higher spending, and there were signs that inflation was starting to cool. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, delivering the government’s annual budget on March 15, said the pay offer to the National Health Service would still “allow inflation to follow its downward trajectory.”

6. What are the limits of union power in the UK?

Unions in Britain face tougher rules around strikes than in most other European countries. Labor groups need to clear more hurdles to order a walkout and are banned from holding secondary action — in which workers strike in sympathy with staff at a different employer. In France and Germany, a “right to strike” is guaranteed by law. Strike action in the UK is automatically illegal unless unions hold a vote, half of their members cast a ballot and most of them back a walkout, said David Cabrelli, an expert in labor law at the University of Edinburgh. The UK unions were still buoyed by what they see as public sympathy for their cause and their demand for more investment in public services. Around two-thirds of respondents consistently backed the nurses’ strikes in polls by YouGov. Half of the public supported strikes by teachers, a poll by Savanta showed in February, while only 30% opposed them.

--With assistance from Katharine Gemmell, Philip Aldrick and Andrew Atkinson.

