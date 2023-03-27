At several points last year, the US government was unable to account for about one-in-10 barrels of oil the country either produced or consumed. Don’t get me wrong: the barrels were there; they existed. But statisticians couldn’t determine whether they represented supply or demand, or a combination of either. The discrepancy caused a major headache to oil traders, as it rendered opaque the true health of the US energy market.At stake wasn’t just our understanding of the vast US oil market but the accuracy of statistics that underpin billions of dollars in physical and futures oil markets. While the problem may be unsexy, solving it is crucial for the commodity market.First, the oil issue: In every energy supply-and-demand data set there’s a row called something like “adjustment” or “miscellaneous to balance” — a statistical artifact that allows barrel-counters to hammer their numbers so supply and demand fit neatly. For many oil traders, it’s known as the “missing barrels” row, a nod toward the old adage that there are lies, damned lies and statistics.The size of the missing barrels entry got so out of hand last year that the US Energy Information Administration, the oil statistical arm of the federal government, launched a 90-day effort to fix it. Thankfully, it has delivered: The mystery is largely resolved.

The problem won’t go away completely, but the size of the “missing” barrels will be reduced significantly. And our understanding of the US market would improve too. So will the reputation of the EIA.The origins of the problem are mixed. US oil production has nearly tripled in the past 15 years, challenging the EIA’s data-collection operation; in the same period, Washington lifted a de facto crude export ban too, further complicating estimating supply and demand balances. But in the background, the problem is money. Facing a more complex task, the EIA should have received extra funding. The opposite happened: in real terms, adjusted by inflation, its 2023 budget is smaller than it was in 2010.Last year, the EIA’s computer system crashed, delaying the publication of several market-moving reports for more than a week. EIA insiders describe the agency’s IT as prehistoric. But it wasn’t alone. The Department of Agriculture last year delayed for two weeks key data on grain exports due to a system glitch. Grain traders have complained over the last few years about the accuracy of other data, probably because the USDA doesn’t a budget big enough to improve how it collects information from farmers. Earlier this year, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also had to hold up several times the publication of a closely watched weekly report after a trading firm suffered a ransomware attack. The report, called the Commitment of Traders, provides the only snapshot available on whether investors in energy, metals, and agricultural markets are bullish or bearish. When considering that the CFTC not only publishes data, but also regulates the commodity market, the publication delay is alarming.Outside the US, the problem is even more acute – few governments publish timely data on their domestic commodity market. The industry relies increasingly on commercial data providers. The public is the loser.