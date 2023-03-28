Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the White House announced plans last fall to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at specific oil prices, it raised the unsettling prospect of Uncle Sam becoming a player in commodity-land’s greatest casino. This was the wrong way of looking at it. The administration’s erratic conduct since then, however, suggests President Joe Biden may really have gotten a taste for gambling.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers recently that it would be “difficult” to refill the SPR this year due to ongoing Congressionally-mandated sales from the reserve and maintenance at two storage sites. At any other time, this would be barely newsworthy. But the administration’s own actions have made it so.

Last October, following a huge drawdown in the SPR to counter the disruptive effects of Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, Biden proposed a rule whereby the government would buy barrels to refill it when prices were “at or below about $67-$72 per barrel.” This would, in theory, act as a free hedge to US oil producers, encouraging them to get drilling. In effect, the SPR would become a true economic buffer stock, releasing barrels when oil prices were uncomfortably high to shield consumers and buying them when they fell low enough to discourage production. Given the US has swung from being a huge net importer of oil to a net exporter, this would usefully repurpose a critical piece of public infrastructure.

The oil industry, not exactly enamored of Biden anyway, was skeptical — and he has obliged. Within six weeks, Amos Hochstein, Biden’s energy security adviser, was attaching a new condition, saying oil would need to be in the mooted price range “on a consistent basis” before repurchases could begin. He went on TV again earlier this month to reiterate the administration wouldn’t necessarily move fast. Then Granholm concurred with that to Congress. If Biden wants to build trust with producers, he’s doing a great job of trashing it.

Roughly three-quarters of the 180 million barrels released from the SPR have been “refilled” already by canceling future sales mandated earlier by Congress (meaning, net, the SPR was going to shrink anyway). That still leaves an outstanding gap of 40 million barrels, which will grow to more than 60 million this year as the last of the mandated sales remaining on the books go through.

The timing of the latest comments is particularly interesting because they came amid the ongoing fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. While oil futures, particularly for 2024, had been dipping into Biden’s refill range fairly often since November — consistently, one might say — the entire curve swooned into it once SVB failed.

The story here is not that complicated. Bank failure and fear of contagion hit risk assets of many types. Money managers stampeded out of oil-price bets at a pace that would do SVB’s depositors proud. Rory Johnston, who writes the Commodity Context newsletter, calculates speculative open interest in crude contracts fell during the two weeks through March 21 at its fastest pace on record. Net speculative length collapsed to its lowest level since March 2020 — a somewhat unnerving period for oil, and humanity in general, you may recall.

In other words, this was the sort of blood-on-the-streets moment where buyers with a cool head and cash on hand could swoop in. Like an Energy Department nominally seeking to refill the SPR and signal support to domestic oil producers, for example. The added twist here is that various other bits of the administration have simultaneously worked hard to stem the banking panic. Presumably, Biden expects those efforts to work, meaning he could take advantage of the sell-off in oil knowing prices should stabilize soon. Indeed, news of SVB finally attracting a buyer buoyed markets in general on Monday, with oil rising more than $3 a barrel. Even so, swaps for 2024 remain within the purported buying range.

Biden’s energy policy is, of course, a high-wire act balancing green objectives with the demands of energy security today. As with the recent approval of the Willow oil project in Alaska, the president will draw fire from within his own party’s ranks for anything that looks friendly to fossil fuels.

Yet the underlying logic of using the SPR to modulate the market is sound green politics, too. As last year’s brush with $5 pump prices, and Biden’s response, demonstrated, he is apparently aware that letting oil supply drain ahead of demand is a good way to lose power before an energy transition can take hold. Why else make a show of the new approach on the SPR in the first place? Yet a put only works if the party extending it is credible. More and more, Biden just seems to be taking a straight bet that oil will remain quiet through the next election. What could possibly go wrong?

