Russia says it’s close to implementing in full an oil output cut in response to Western sanctions and price caps on its exports. But Moscow’s hopes of sending prices skyrocketing will likely be in vain. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Russia vowed to retaliate against a ban on oil imports from its closest customers and price caps that prevent shipments to buyers elsewhere from accessing industry-standard services unless they are sold at prices below externally imposed thresholds. Its response is to cut crude production by 500,000 barrels a day until the end of June.

Russia has been forced to ship its oil on long voyages to India and China and to offer big discounts to buyers in the only two major markets it has left. The supply cut is meant to punish the nations arrayed against Moscow by pushing up oil prices and, in the words of Russia’s deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, reducing the discount for its barrels.

But there’s a real chance that the loss won’t be noticed. The oil market has moved against Moscow since it announced the cut in early-February.

Back then Brent crude was trading above $86/bbl and had risen by 8% over the previous week. Oil market forecasts were predicting a tight market with demand running ahead of supply. Cutting Russian production would likely send prices back towards the triple-digit levels last seen in August, more than compensating for any reduction in volumes.

A month later, Brent crude had fallen below $75 a barrel — the first time it’s been that low since December 2021 — and was well on its way to testing a $70 floor. Expectations of a tightening market had been pushed out to the second half of the year, while forecasts of $100 crude were being revised amid concerns about a slower than predicted rebound in Chinese oil demand and fears of a global crisis in the wake of several bank collapses.

The recovery in oil prices over the past two weeks has, so far, failed to take Brent crude back above $80 — a level seen by many as a floor for the comfort of most of Russia’s fellow OPEC+ members.

A unilateral Russian output cut may be a relief rather than a cause for concern, especially for fellow members of the OPEC+ oil producers group, where Russia is the second largest producer.

Any production cut will initially be offset by reduced demand from the nation’s refineries, which typically undergo maintenance work as winter ends. That means that exports — which is what really matter for oil markets — may not be affected at all. And the most visible part of the trade, the volume leaving Russia’s ports, has been boosted since the start of the year by the diversion of volumes previously sent by pipeline to Poland and Germany. Flows to Germany halted at the end of 2022 and deliveries to Poland dropped to about 60,000 barrels a day under the country’s last remaining supply contract with a Russian company. That’s added about 500,000 barrels a day to seaborne shipments.

The output cut may also turn out to be significantly smaller than the headline figure suggests.

The reduction will be made from a baseline level of around 10 million barrels a day, Novak said. But January and February output rates were both assessed below that level by the International Energy Agency. The actual production cut could be as little as 300,000 barrels a day.

An output drop of two and a half times that size has already been factored into the IEA’s latest oil market outlook for the second quarter of the year, with further declines to follow. And the forecasts still shows global oil balances in surplus until the second half of the year.

Russia is going to have to cut deeper and for longer, if it’s to have any hope of hurting those standing up to its aggression in Ukraine. The problem for the Kremlin is that it will hurt its friends too.

