Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. are among automakers that have pivoted to a different type of battery to tackle the biggest obstacle to mass adoption of electric vehicles: high sticker prices. Lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries are cheaper to produce than the power packs used in most EVs made in Europe and the US. Their growing popularity is entrenching China’s dominance of the global battery industry, as they are mostly supplied by Chinese companies.

1. What are LFP batteries?

Electric cars are powered by lithium-ion batteries that are charged and discharged by lithium particles moving between negative and positive electrodes (anodes and cathodes). LFP cathodes contain lithium, iron, and phosphate. Cathode materials are key to a battery’s performance, determining how much energy it can hold, how fast it can be charged and discharged, and how prone it is to catch fire. Researchers led by Dr. John Goodenough, a Nobel prize-winning scientist at the University of Texas at Austin, identified LFP as a viable cathode material in the late 1990s. Chinese companies began to commercialize the chemistry in the mid-2000s to power the country’s nascent electric vehicle market.

2. What are the strengths and weaknesses of LFPs?

They cost less to manufacture than the nickel and cobalt-based lithium-ion batteries prevalent in western EVs because iron ore is relatively abundant and cheaper to extract and refine. While no type of lithium-ion battery is completely free of fire risk, LFP batteries tend to be more stable than their nickel-based counterparts. They can’t pack as much energy in the same amount of space as their nickel equivalents, so bigger, heavier batteries are needed to achieve the same range and performance. The development of more efficient LFP battery pack designs helped to propagate LFP usage in China. In western countries, LFP cells are still used mostly in commercial vehicles and static battery units for storing power from the grid. This is changing as more efficient LFP battery pack designs arrive on the market.

3. Who are the biggest players?

Chinese manufacturers — including BYD Co. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. — accounted for as much as 99% of global production of LFP cathodes in 2022, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. While other nations have LFP ambitions of their own, the consultancy sees China’s share falling only slightly to 96% by the end of the decade. Tesla produces vehicles powered by LFP batteries at its plant in Shanghai. Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Volkswagen AG and Rivian Automotive Inc. have pledged to use LFPs for some of their vehicles. Ford will use them in its Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle this year and in its F-150 Lightning pickups from 2024.

4. Is the rise of LFP entrenching China’s dominance in EVs?

On the face of it, yes. Chinese LFPs were the cheapest lithium-ion battery packs in a 2022 BloombergNEF survey. That’s a big advantage at a time when commodity prices are high and EV makers are eager to lower their production costs, according to Evelina Stoikou, analyst at BloombergNEF. What’s not clear is how long China can continue to dominate when the US and European Union are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to carve out their own EV manufacturing capabilities. There are some use cases in which LFPs still can’t replace nickel, cobalt and manganese, or NCM, batteries, which have higher energy density and remain attractive for more expensive, longer-range EVs.

5. What technologies might compete with LFP?

The most popular alternatives today are NMC and nickel-cobalt-aluminum, or NCA, batteries. Backers of another technology, sodium-ion batteries, are aiming to reach energy density similar to LFP today. Their raw material is more abundant and offers potential safety benefits. Yet they are more expensive for now as they’re produced in lower volumes and their supply chains are underdeveloped. BNEF sees potential for material savings and energy-density improvements that could slash the cost of sodium-ion cells to half that of LFPs today.

--With assistance from Yayoi Sekine and Martin Ritchie.

