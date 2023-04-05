Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Without Nigel Lawson, who died this week, Margaret Thatcher’s political revolution wouldn’t have happened. Not only was he crucial in shaping its most compelling ideas, he also plotted its most telling victories. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thatcher recognized his importance and saw him as an indispensable ally and partner — yet, 10 years into her premiership, let him quit as Chancellor of the Exchequer over his squabble with her part-time economic adviser. In short order, the revolution unraveled. In 1990, one year after his exit, the Tories dumped their leader and entered an extended period of drift, incompetence and, in due course, nostalgia for what should properly be called the Thatcher-Lawson years.

The two conceived modern conservatism in much the same way: They emphasized individualism over corporatism; privatization and property ownership; and the connection between the freedoms of the market system and individual responsibility. And it was all inside a populist wrapper of British exceptionalism.

Advertisement

What made it so potent — something that’s often overlooked by the mostly negative histories of this momentous shift in UK politics — is that when Thatcher came to power in 1979, Britain seemed to be in an irreversible political and economic decline. Voters understood this, and gave her government a mandate for radical change.

In no small part thanks to Lawson, that’s what they got. At the outset, he was a junior minister in the Treasury, but didn’t see the job that way. As a (truly) junior economist in the department at the time, I can attest to his impact, which wasn’t confined to startled civil servants. The government lifted strict restrictions on mortgage lending, abolished foreign-exchange controls, and announced a wholly new approach to monetary and fiscal policy. From 1983, as chancellor, Lawson pressed ahead with privatization of state-owned enterprises, financial deregulation and comprehensive tax reform, cutting rates and broadening the tax base while curbing public borrowing.

In between his Treasury jobs, he occupied what might have been his most pivotal role. As head of the energy department, he carefully prepared for a long-threatened miners’ strike by building vast stocks of coal at the country’s power plants. Together with labor reforms that outlawed so-called secondary picketing, making it illegal for striking miners to stop power-plant staff getting to work, this would keep the electricity flowing for months.

Advertisement

In 1984, the miners’ unyielding hard-left leader, Arthur Scargill, called a strike anyway (without troubling to ballot his members), aiming to tank the economy and with luck bring down the government, as it had before. Lawson was delighted. Scargill even chose to start the strike in March, as winter ended. After a year of uninterrupted power supplies, with public opinion hardening against the miners’ leaders, the strike collapsed. In due course, so did the union.

The Thatcher-Lawson revolution waged explicit war on union power. Prevailing center-left sentiment in the UK (as in the US) now holds that this power needs to be restored. There’s a discussion to be had about the right balance — but there’s no mistaking the costs of excessive union power. In Britain in the early 1980s, the alternative to the Thatcher-Lawson project was constant labor stoppages and surrender to unaccountable, uncompromising, anti-democratic force. In the decade before Thatcher’s first election win, this possible future was thoroughly rehearsed by militant unions and cowering governments, Tory and Labour alike. That’s what gave Thatcher’s all-purpose maxim, “There is no alternative,” such resonance.

After their victory over the unions, the prime minister and her chancellor began to quarrel about — guess what — Europe.

Advertisement

Oddly enough, by today’s lights they were closely aligned on this subject too. Both were committed Euro-skeptics, favoring deep economic cooperation with European partners but opposed to the bloc’s organizing principle of ever closer political union. In due course, Lawson backed Brexit. But in the late 1980s, he argued that the UK should join Europe’s Exchange Rate Mechanism — a system of semi-fixed exchange rates and a precursor of the single currency. Thatcher, on the advice of Alan Walters, an academic economist, disagreed.

Lawson and Walters began feuding. When the prime minister refused to sideline her part-time adviser and make plain that her chancellor was in charge of economic policy, Lawson quit — to her astonishment and everybody else’s. Then Walters quit too, leaving Thatcher all the more embarrassed and bewildered. Such an absurd falling-out, with vanity and miscalculation on all sides. The party was already losing patience with her approach to the EU. Lawson’s stunning exit proved to be the beginning of the end.

Lawson was forceful and capable, but also arrogant and unyielding — all traits he shared with Thatcher. He was wrong about a lot of things, but rarely doubted he was right. In his retirement, he continued to stir controversy with an aggressively skeptical approach to the conventional wisdom on climate change. A journalist in his younger days, he never lost his taste for provocation.

Advertisement

Unbounded self-belief might very well be a requirement for success in politics. There’s no question that, as Thatcher’s indispensable partner, Lawson did succeed. He achieved most of what he hoped to, setting the country on a radically different course.

Britain’s struggle to come to terms with its future in Europe remains unresolved, and its current labor unrest is a little too redolent of that earlier trajectory. But it’s worth noting that, starting with Tony Blair, successive Labour governments have accepted and consolidated the main elements of the Thatcher-Lawson settlement: Low taxes are better than high taxes; public spending and borrowing need to be kept under control; markets are best at setting prices and wages; and, most important, the country is governed by elected politicians, not leaders of organized labor.

All of that may seem obvious today. But in Britain before Thatcher and Lawson, none of it was.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Thatcher Wasn’t Her Era’s Most Transformative Leader: Alisdair Roberts

• Brexit Shreds Margaret Thatcher’s Tory Legacy: Therese Raphael

Want more Bloomberg Opinion? Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Clive Crook is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and member of the editorial board covering economics. Previously, he was deputy editor of the Economist and chief Washington commentator for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article