Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sometimes the best answer to the question of why you would do a deal is another question: Why not? Less than a week after OPEC+ delivered a jolt to the oil sector, Good Friday saw a Wall Street Journal report that Exxon Mobil Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. had talked about a potential tie-up. Big Oil talks to Big Fracker is, of course, a classic of the genre. Yet there may be something to this latest edition, in part because of this chart:

A decade ago, Pioneer traded at a market multiple of Ebitda that was about 50% higher than Exxon’s (I’ve used Ebitda rather than earnings due to the effects of the 2014 oil crash and the pandemic). Today, Exxon trades at a slight premium to Pioneer but both are at a discount of about 50% to the S&P 500. Two things happened. First, the WeWork economics of the shale boom, whereby investors and creditors financed a land grab that mainly benefited consumers via effectively subsidized energy prices, imploded. Second, that implosion, as well as growing concerns about oil demand peaking some point sooner than never, took the whole energy sector down relative to the wider market.

Advertisement

In response, oil companies had to remake themselves as cash payers rather than growth engines if they were to even get their calls returned by investors. And the survivors have done this with remarkable discipline, aided by the supercharged cash flows provided courtesy of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pioneer exemplified the earlier boom, at one point announcing a 10-year plan to boost production to one million barrels a day. In the decade through 2019, Pioneer’s cumulative free cash burn was $6.8 billion. Last year alone, when it produced about 650,000 barrels-equivalent per day, it generated positive free cash flow of $7.3 billion — and then paid out more than 100% of that.

This is what investors wanted, yet there is precious little sign of Pioneer, or the wider sector, getting a higher multiple in return. The start-up culture, and financing model, of shale 1.0 has given way to a shale 2.0 that is something closer to the model of the integrated oil majors like Exxon. When Pioneer was rumored recently to be considering buying another fracker itself, punishment was swift. For someone like Scott Sheffield, Pioneer’s chief executive and founder, shale’s middle age must pale somewhat in comparison to its earlier iteration. So if Exxon is interested in paying a premium, what would be the compelling reason to say no?

As for Exxon, the oil world has shifted its way. High prices have taken the majors’ cash flow to levels that surpass even the 2008 peak oil-price vintage. Exxon has built a formidable position in the Permian basin that allows it to dial production up and down on a more flexible basis, allaying peak oil concerns to some degree and complementing more traditional mega-projects like its Guyana discoveries. Adding Pioneer would offer more inventory in a core business, at a scale that makes a difference to Exxon, and with a lot of overlapping acreage in the southern Midland portion of the Permian, allowing for some operational efficiencies (regular cost savings for general and administrative expenses are negligible).

Advertisement

Above all, by Good Friday, Pioneer’s stock-for-stock price relative to Exxon’s was at its cheapest level since the early-pandemic crash.

Exxon will be very price sensitive. Its earlier splash in shale, the acquisition of XTO Energy Inc. in 2010, was aimed at bulking up in natural gas — just ahead of an extended bear market in that fuel. That misstep haunted then CEO Rex Tillerson thereafter. Current valuations look more aligned; unusually, Exxon’s stock was actually up on Monday morning despite being a rumored buyer. This reflects the sector’s continued evolution from start-up free-for-all to something more boring and, frankly, Exxon-like. The logic of scale efficiencies to exploit shale, rather than pioneer it, is inexorable.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Texas Californias Its Grid and Buffett May Benefit: Liam Denning

Advertisement

• OPEC’s Rerun of ‘ That 70s Show’ Is Losing Its Edge: John Authers

• The Saudis Push Peak Oil Even Higher in China: Javier Blas

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. A former investment banker, he was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and a reporter for the Financial Times’s Lex column.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article