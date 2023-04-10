Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin doesn’t want anyone to California their Texas — except when it comes to the latest stab at energy policy, which wouldn’t look entirely out of place in Sacramento. It is also, to be clear, a layer-cake of travesty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Republican-controlled Texas state senate just passed SB 6, which would establish something called the “Texas Energy Insurance Program” but might more accurately be called the “Texas Gas Giveaway.” Tracing its roots to the disastrous winter storm and blackouts of early 2021, this bill would authorize taxpayer funds or levies on customer bills — which in practice amount to pretty much the same thing — to pay for up to 10 gigawatts of new natural gas-fired power plants to sit in reserve. If the grid looked like it might fail, the operator could then tap these so-called peaker plants to avert disaster. Unlike regular power plants in Texas, which make money on swings in wholesale electricity prices, these would earn a regulated return, more like a piece of the grid.

Opposition from industry and advocacy groups at a recent hearing of the senate’s Business and Commerce Committee was overwhelming. And why wouldn’t it be? The state that supposedly jealously guards its free-market in electricity generation is proposing socialized capacity payments for back-up gas generation that would sit idle most of the time. Do you know which other state has been doing that sort of thing lately? Here’s a clue: Its governor is Gavin Newsom.

Texas’ version is, as you might expect, bigger: The mooted upfront price tag for its state gas fleet is $18 billion. Plus, although California’s plan to pay gas generators as backup is a stop-gap to protect its transition goals, Texas’s effort aims in the opposite direction. It is a love letter to the gas business. It is also a giant prize for any company looking to deploy billions of dollars in order to earn a nice fixed, utility-like rate of return. Such as, for example, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which (a) proposed something very similar in the immediate aftermath of the 2021 blackouts, and (b) supports SB 6.

The measure comes alongside SB 7, also passed by the senate, which would force electricity suppliers in the state to purchase dispatchable power services as insurance — effectively a premium for the state’s gas-fired power stations, as opposed to its variable wind and solar generators.

It is worth remembering that, contrary to Governor Greg Abbott’s panicked lashing out at wind turbines when Texas’s grid broke down in February 2021, the “dispatchable” gas-fired fleet now touted as a bastion of reliability failed at multiple levels and accounted for a far larger amount of outages. Sensibly addressing the Texas grid’s vulnerabilities on a systemwide basis would involve things such as mandating adequate weatherization of gas supply, encouraging better insulation of homes and — horror of horrors — connecting to surrounding grids even if that invited oversight by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Instead, Texas legislators appear poised to put a giant thumb on the scales for gas, paid for by households and businesses. Doing so may well actually work against energy security, in the near term at least, by discouraging new generation (or batteries) or forcing existing capacity offline as power-price expectations get distorted and costs rise.

Texas legislators have been fighting a rearguard action on behalf of gas for some time. In 2021, Abbott signed a law banning towns and cities in the state from forbidding new gas hookups, as was happening in California and some other states, presaging the current gas stovetop wars. Indeed, the convoluted nature of all these measures, framing them as being about choice or reliability or whatever, almost makes one wish Austin would just outright mandate gas usage and be done with it. Just force more of it into the system, guys. For example, Victorian London experimented with traffic lights that operated on gas; surely the legislature could mandate something similar for Texas roads? Granted, the British version exploded but it would be simplicity itself to just attach a rider indemnifying localities against any such damages and have taxpayers pick up the tab.

There is a tension at play in Texas energy politics because it is not just the center of US oil and gas production but also the country’s biggest wind-power producer and a fast growing center for solar power.

Gas fans might argue that subsidizing or ring-fencing their fuel merely balances renewable portfolio standards and other subsidies for clean energy. Except the latter are workarounds for the fact that we don’t price the externality of carbon. Austin’s pro-gas measures are just handouts to an industry growing ever more nervous about its competitiveness in an energy transition from which Texas, like many red states, has much to potentially gain.

