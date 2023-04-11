Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Scientists have yet to determine the origins of Covid-19, years after it touched off the worst pandemic in more than a century. The first human cases were tied to a fresh food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and possibly to wildlife sold there. An analysis this year highlighted the possibility that small mammals sold at the market, like raccoon dogs, acted as a vector. There are more politically charged theories, including that the virus accidentally escaped from a nearby research laboratory, a theory that has support from the FBI but not the full US intelligence community. Amid all the posturing, governments and scientists agree that deciphering the creation story is key to reducing the risk of future pandemics.

1. Why the mystery about where it came from?

Where, when and how a pathogen begins spreading in humans can be difficult, if not impossible, to pinpoint. In the case of Covid-19, scientists quickly determined the disease is caused by SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus genetically similar to others collected from bats. However, it may have followed a convoluted path to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Also, where a new disease starts spreading isn’t necessarily where it spilled over from the animal kingdom or first infected a human. HIV, for instance, is thought to have originated in chimpanzees in southeastern Cameroon. It didn’t begin spreading readily in people until the 1920s, when it reached the city of Kinshasa hundreds of miles away. Scientists reported that finding in 2014, some three decades after the AIDS pandemic was recognized.

2. What are the main hypotheses?

Debate has coalesced around two competing ideas: a spillover from animals or an accidental laboratory escape. The first theory was considered most likely by an international panel, convened by the World Health Organization, that conducted a four-week mission in 2021. That’s also the way all previous known coronaviruses that have infected humans — nine in total — went. The lab leak theory has gained traction in large part because Wuhan also happens to be the location of a leading center for coronavirus research.

3. How would an animal spillover work?

Two scenarios are possible: that the virus spilled over to humans directly from a “reservoir host,” or via an “intermediary” species. (A reservoir host is an animal that harbors a pathogen, usually without getting sick itself, and serves as a source of infection.) Before Covid, bats were the source of two recent coronaviruses that caused lethal outbreaks in people: severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS). Many scientists consider those flying mammals as the probable reservoir host for SARS-CoV-2 as well. The theory got a big boost in March 2023, when a new analysis of samples taken from the Wuhan market shortly after the pandemic started found the presence of the coronavirus along with genetic material from multiple animals — including raccoon dogs, which are susceptible to the disease. It was the first time that a genetic fingerprint of the virus and a potential animal intermediate host were found in the same place, which would be consistent with a spillover. Chinese researchers were less convinced by the findings, saying they were not enough to prove infected animals transmitted the disease to humans.

4. What about the lab leak theory?

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is the first lab in mainland China ranked as Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) for dealing with the most dangerous pathogens. Such labs can engage in so-called “gain-of-function” research that enhances a pathogen’s ability to spread or cause disease. Supporters say such work is useful to develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for the prevention of future pandemics. Opponents including Robert Redfield, who served as the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the outset of the pandemic, has called for a ban because of the risks involved.

5. What does US intelligence say?

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, all agencies agree that the two hypotheses were plausible — the virus emerged naturally or spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory — but are divided on which was most likely. Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, told Fox News in February that his department believes a “potential lab incident in Wuhan” is the most likely explanation. The Energy Department swung this year from undecided to the FBI’s view, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Central Intelligence Agency remains undecided, it said, while other agencies say that natural transmission was most likely. US President Joe Biden on March 20 signed a law to declassify intelligence on the origins of Covid, while a House subcommittee started hearings.

6. Why wasn’t the Wuhan lab investigated more?

China didn’t allow it to be. Stung by criticism that it initially covered up the extent of the crisis, China only agreed to cooperate with the WHO investigation after months of negotiation. A team of experts did visit the lab, although its official mandate had no mention of research specifically on Wuhan labs or any role they may have played. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said then that the team, which was jointly organized by China, had been too quick to dismiss the lab leak theory. After the analysis this year that pointed to raccoon dogs as a possible animal intermediary, he said that the data collected by the Chinese researchers could and should have been shared three years earlier.

7. What is China’s view?

Chinese officials say they participate in work that is based on science and have shared information with the WHO. At the same time, China’s government has been trying to shift attention away from both the lab leak theory and the scenario that there were exotic animals infected with the virus being sold at the Wuhan wet market. Instead, it has pushed alternative theories with little scientific support, such as that the virus got into China via frozen food or packaging, or that the pathogen originated at Fort Detrick, the US Army’s research lab in Maryland.

8. When were the first Covid-19 cases in Wuhan?

Symptoms in the earliest-known patient began on Dec. 11, 2019, according to a study published in the journal Science. That suggests infections probably began a couple weeks earlier. The WHO mission found no evidence the virus was circulating widely in Wuhan before December. A group of researchers, including at the University of California, San Diego, proposed in 2022 that the virus spilled over from animals on two separate occasions, spawning distinct lineages that started spreading in late November 2019.

9. What role did the Huanan food market play?

The sprawling market in central Wuhan could have acted as a contamination source, an amplifier for human-to-human transmission, or both. The first-known Covid case was a female seafood vendor there, and a third of the 168 retrospectively identified cases in December 2019 were directly linked to the market. Spatial and data analyses published in Science in 2022 are supportive of the market being the epicenter of the pandemic. Dozens of environmental samples collected from the market in early 2020 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and three live viruses were isolated and found to be almost identical to specimens swabbed from infected people, according to unpublished findings by Chinese government researchers in early 2022.

• The Huanan market had 678 stalls and more than 1,180 employees supplying seafood products, as well as fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, live animals and grocery items. Testing after the market was closed on Jan. 1, 2020, found widespread contamination of the floor, walls, chopping boards and cleaning tools compatible with the virus being transmitted from infected people to surfaces.

• Though in 2020 China denied the existence of wildlife wet markets in the country, the Chinese researchers two years later identified 10 stalls that had been selling live, “domesticated wildlife,” including deer, badgers, rabbits, dogs, porcupines, hedgehogs, salamanders and crocodiles.

10. What further research is needed?

There was a large network of farms supplying wildlife to Wuhan markets, including from suppliers located in areas where bats are known to harbor coronaviruses. The WHO mission said further research should involve tracing these products to their source and testing other animals there, as well as their surroundings and people living nearby. WHO officials have said they are still pursuing information on the origins of Covid, though it’s becoming more difficult as time passes.

