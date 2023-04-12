Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amid a swirl of recession fears, the two biggest industrial transactions of the year in North America were announced on the same day on Wednesday. The circumstances of each acquisition are different, but both are relatively splashy outlays when overall deal activity remains sluggish and the outlook for the manufacturing economy has dimmed considerably. While the acquirers aren’t blind to the macroeconomic risks, they are wagering their chosen targets can weather the storm. Deals are a barometer of economic confidence, and the willingness of these buyers to pay chunky premiums to lock up assets suggests they’re anticipating any looming economic slowdown will be relatively shallow and temporary. Emerson Electric Co. announced that it had finally clenched a prolonged bidding process for test-and-measurement company National Instruments Corp. with an all-cash bid valued at $60-a-share, or $8.2 billion. The purchase price is a 25% premium to Emerson’s initial offer of $48 in May 2022, with that approach kicking off eight months of stonewalling before National Instruments started a strategic review in January. Brookfield Infrastructure, meanwhile, is offering a mix of stock and cash worth $4.7 billion to acquire Triton International Ltd., a lessor of intermodal containers that can be transferred between ships, trucks and railroads. Including the assumption of Triton’s existing debt load, the takeover is valued at more than $13 billion.

When Emerson first started pursuing National Instruments last year, market watchers were only just starting to speculate about the prospect of slowing industrial demand supplanting supply chain headaches as companies’ biggest concern. The Institute for Supply Management’s overall gauge of US manufacturing activity has been in contraction territory since November, with March’s reading coming in at the lowest level since 2009, excluding the pandemic. On a call Wednesday to discuss the takeover, Emerson received multiple questions about how the National Instruments business might fare in an economic downturn. It was telling that the company’s management team spent nearly as much time talking about the resiliency of the chunk of sales National Instruments gets from customers such as life-sciences companies and research organizations as it did highlighting growth opportunities in semiconductors and electric vehicles amid a surge of investment in those industries. The life-sciences and university customers fall into National Instruments “portfolio” division, which accounts for about 31% of sales.

Read more: In Gloomy Deal Arbitrage, a Rare Bright Spot Emerges: Ed Hammond

This business has “a large number of customers and a high degree of stickiness,” Emerson Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai said in a phone interview. Asked about the macroeconomic climate, Karsanbhai said, “We feel really good.” As a provider of automation equipment, the company should be a prime beneficiary over the long term from the push to add more resiliency to manufacturing supply chains and bolster energy independence. Emerson reaffirmed its guidance for the current quarter and the rest of fiscal 2023.

The company will fund the bulk of the National Instruments takeover with the $8 billion of post-tax proceeds it’s set to receive from the sale of a majority stake in its climate-technologies division to Blackstone Inc. — meaning it doesn’t need to tap the debt markets for a large chunk of money. Emerson has an investment-grade credit rating and a strong balance sheet, so it would have been able to fund the National Instruments takeover even without the $8 billion cash influx, Emerson Chief Financial Officer Frank Dellaquila said. Tighter credit conditions mean raising such a large amount of money “might not be as easy” as it was in recent history, though, he said.

Karsanbhai in February set a firm limit on the price he was willing to pay for National Instruments, and he managed to stay within that range — albeit just barely — despite interest from other bidders. “We’re not going to be the purchaser of the asset” if National Instruments insists on a price of $60 or higher, he said at the time. Technically, Emerson’s effective cost is $59.61 a share because the company bought 2.3 million shares of National Instruments at much lower prices to try to force the company to come to the negotiating table. It’s worth noting, however, that the final purchase price is a more than a 60% premium to the average price that Emerson paid to acquire that stake — even as medium-term earnings estimates for National Instruments have dropped.

As for Brookfield, it also cites the “strong downside protection” offered by the Triton shipping container business in the press release announcing its offer, which amounts to a 35% premium to Tuesday’s share price and about a 17% premium to the stock’s high in February before the company reported disappointing results and gave a lackluster outlook. Utilization rates are gradually decreasing, and customers are returning containers when they reach the end of their leases as trade volumes shrink and easing supply chain pressures free up capacity, Triton CEO Brian Sondey said on a call at the time. Requests for new container leases have dropped significantly. But the company has been working to extend the duration of its lease portfolio, and almost 60% of its containers are on contracts that keep them rented out until the end of their leasing lives. “Market conditions are currently challenging, but we expect our financial performance will remain strong,” Sondey said.

This market isn’t without risks as the freight industry navigates a once-in-a-lifetime boom-bust cycle. “The potential impact of a customer default has increased due to the large volume of high-priced containers purchased and leased out in 2021,” Triton said in its annual report. “If a customer defaults in the future and new equipment prices and market lease rates have returned to historical long-term averages, the impact of such a default would likely be greater than our historical experience.” The company no longer purchases credit insurance policies after the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping Co. in 2016 made doing so significantly more expensive.

Whether the prices paid for these deals turn out to be opportunistic or optimistic now hinges on an exceedingly cloudy outlook.

