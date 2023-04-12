Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It has taken eight years, cost more than 200,000 lives and drained the exchequer of tens of billions of dollars, but Mohammed bin Salman is hoping nobody will notice that his first foray into foreign policy has been an utter failure. As he seeks a peace with Yemen’s Houthi militia, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler would prefer that we all pay attention to his growing stature as a player in international affairs.

In the Saudi telling of the tale, the prince is merely getting out of a minor entanglement, the better to engage with great-power geopolitics. Why spar with Shiite rebels over control of the kingdom’s impoverished southern neighbor, when he can apply himself to matters of worldwide import, such as setting the price of oil and playing the US, China and Russia off each other?

The narrative out of Riyadh converges with a common perception in Washington foreign policy circles that MBS, as the prince is known, is simply (and smartly) responding to changing American foreign policy priorities. As a succession of presidents have made it their business to disencumber the US from the Middle East, Saudi Arabia can no longer rely on the American security umbrella and must make alternative arrangements — such as reach an accommodation with Iran and pull out of the quagmire in Yemen.

But this ignores the reality that the prince, as much as any president, is responsible for the weakening of the ties that have bound Riyadh and Washington for the best part of eight decades.

Since his ascent to power, which began with his father’s accession to the throne in 2015, MBS has repeatedly shown himself to be an unwise leader and unreliable partner. His reckless behavior — consider the brutal treatment of rivals at home and the detention of Lebanon’s prime minister, to take just two examples — made him suspect in American eyes long before the murder of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Then there was his needless conflict with Qatar, an important US ally, and more recently, his manipulation of oil prices against American economic interests.

The Saudis have had cause for complaint: President Biden, for one, didn’t help the relationship by threatening to make the prince a pariah and seeking compromise with Iran. But the position MBS finds himself in today is to a great extent his own doing.

The humiliation in Yemen is a good example. MBS was just 30 years old and newly appointed defense minister when he chose to interject in the civil war. His goal was to prevent a Houthi government across the kingdom’s southern border: The militia had ties to Iran, Saudi Arabia’s historic enemy. Leading an Arab coalition that included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, MBS hoped to bolster the internationally recognized Yemeni government and defeat the Houthis.

The coalition’s military operations were given grand names — “Decisive Storm” and “Restoring Hope” — and MBS was confident their goals could be achieved in a matter of months, and with very few boots on the ground. The Houthis would be isolated by a sea blockade and bombed into submission from the air. The US provided intelligence and logistics support, as well as weapons systems to the Saudis and Emiratis.

MBS’s larger goal was to inaugurate an era of muscular Saudi foreign policy, directed mainly at Iran. The prince saw his predecessors as having been too cautious, to the point of timidity, in their dealings with the old enemy. The new man in Riyadh would show the theocrats in Tehran that their threats by proxy would meet a forceful response.

That is not how it played out, however. Within a couple of years, it became clear that airpower would not defeat the Houthis. As the war dragged on, Yemen became what the World Food Programme called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with several hundred thousand civilians killed and millions made homeless. But the militia remained uncowed.

Rather than warn off Iran, the conflict deepened the Islamic Republic’s involvement. Thanks to supplies of missiles and drones from Tehran, the Houthis developed an aerial threat of their own, capable of striking deep into Saudi territory and damaging its oil infrastructure.

After attacks on Saudi production facilities in the fall of 2019 knocked out roughly 5% of global oil supply and caused prices to spike, MBS was prepared to throw in the towel. But the Houthis, now firmly under Iranian patronage, had the upper hand and were not ready to let up. They only agreed to a United Nations-brokered ceasefire last year.

By then, MBS was crying uncle. With Iraqi mediation, the Saudis began talks with the Iranians, with the goal of ending their seven-year diplomatic freeze. Last month, the two sides announced an agreement to normalize relations. The rapprochement caught the US by surprise: According to the Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration was blindsided by Riyadh’s agreement with Tehran.

The deal is a major triumph for Iran and, by extension, its Yemeni proxy. For good measure, Riyadh has also signaled its willingness to make nice with another of Tehran’s clients: Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Tellingly, the Saudi negotiators have had to go to Sana’a to plead for terms to end the kingdom’s involvement. What can they hope to get? MBS’s aim of reinstating the internationally recognized Yemeni government seems a nearly forgotten dream. Instead, high on the Saudi list of requests is a buffer zone between the two countries — and even that is no more than a fig leaf, given the Houthis’ growing arsenal of missiles and drones.

No matter how they spin it in Riyadh, this is a humiliation for MBS. And the prince has only himself to blame.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

