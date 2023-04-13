Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Surrounded by three seas, the Malaysian state of Sabah, at the northern end of Borneo island, boasts picturesque beaches, stunning mountains — and a rich supply of palm oil and crude reserves. This idyllic place, however, has long been a source of friction with the neighboring Philippines — home to claimants to the throne of the defunct Sulu Sultanate — over the question of ownership. While the Malaysian government has rejected the would-be heirs’ claims, and even branded one of them a terrorist, a European court has ordered Malaysia to pay some $14 billion as compensation. While the legal battle continues, new governments in both countries are figuring out how to possibly resolve the pesky issue.

1. How did this start?

The dispute originates from a commercial contract signed in 1878 by the Sulu Sultanate — an archipelago stretching across the Sulu Sea in Southeast Asia — with two European merchants who later formed the British North Borneo Company. There’s still debate on whether the sultan leased or ceded the area of Sabah under the agreement. The state fell under British control after World War II, and residents voted to join Malaysia when the country gained independence in 1963 — shortly after the sultanate ceded its sovereignty to the Philippines. The Malaysian government agreed to continue annual payments of 5,300 ringgit ($1,200) to the sultan’s descendants. In early 2013, Malaysian planes bombarded Sabah and sent ground troops after an armed clan from the Philippines invaded to try to reclaim territory. They were followers of a self-proclaimed sultan, Jamalul Kiram III. Dozens of people were killed, and the payments stopped after that. Kiram III, who died later that year, was an indirect descendant of the last uncontested sultan, Jamalul Kiram II, who died in 1936 with no heirs.

2. Why is the Philippines involved?

Malaysia’s neighbor has retained a dormant claim on Sabah derived from the Sulu Sultanate, most of which is now Philippine territory. (The sultanate’s royal capital of Maimbung is located in what’s now the province of Sulu in the southwest.) Over the years, Philippine presidents have vacillated between reviving the claim to letting sleeping dogs lie so as to smooth ties with Malaysia. Sultan Mahakuta Kiram was the last to be officially recognized by the Philippine government, under the dictator Ferdinand Marcos. The sultan’s reign ended with his death in 1986, around the same time Marcos was deposed. The Philippines hasn’t recognized anyone since. But the issue of Sabah’s ownership lingered. In 2020, the issue again sparked another diplomatic spat, with top officials sparring on Twitter.

3. Why is Sabah important?

Besides being a popular tourist destination with beaches and diving sites, the rain-forested former sultanate — more than 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) across the South China Sea from peninsular Malaysia — accounts for more than a quarter of the country’s crude oil reserves and has lured oil and gas investments from the likes of Shell and ConocoPhillips. Sabah is also Malaysia’s biggest palm-oil producing state, while the country’s is the world’s second-biggest palm oil grower.

4. How did the dispute end up in Europe?

Years after Malaysia stopped its payments, the Sulu heirs hired lawyers to pursue legal action based on the original commercial deal. The claimants are bankrolled by a global litigation fund, Therium Capital Management Ltd. After being blocked in the UK and then Spain, another former colonial power, they ended up in an arbitration court in Paris. The arbitrator last year ordered Malaysia to pay 62.59 billion ringgit ($14 billion) to the sultan’s descendants as restitution and compensation. (The issue of sovereignty was not addressed.) Malaysia obtained an order from the Paris Court of Appeals staying enforcement of the ruling. The Sulu heirs challenged it but the stay was upheld in March 2023. Shortly before that, bailiffs appeared at the Malaysian embassy and staff residence in Paris, seeking details about the property. The bailiffs, who appeared to have acted on instruction from the Sulu claimants, were turned away. Malaysia’s Special Sulu Secretariat said it plans to bring the Sulu heirs to court over the maneuver. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s state-owned oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd., known as Petronas, confirmed in February that it had been served seizure orders on two units in Luxembourg, as part of the Sulu claimants’ efforts to enforce the arbitration award. Petronas said the action was “baseless” and vowed to defend its legal position.

5. What’s the strategy now?

Malaysia’s new government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, elected in November, plans “to go on the offensive” against the Sulu group, a change from the previous strategy of “firefighting,” Khairul Dzaimee Daud, director-general in the law ministry, said in April. In a first step, Malaysia classified one of the Sulu claimants — Muhammad Fuad Abdullah Kiram — as a terrorist under the country’s anti-money laundering and terrorism laws. The person is one of the Sulu group’s eight members claiming to be heirs of the Sulu sultan, according to the government. A lawyer for the Sulu claimants described Malaysia’s move as an attempt “to pressure foreign courts,” adding that his client is “no terrorist.” Malaysia also approved the hiring of a UK-based public relations firm and sending the home minister to the four countries — France, Spain, Luxembourg and the Netherlands — involved in the arbitration. Back home, Anwar and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — the former president’s son, who was elected last year — agreed in March to hold in-depth talks.

