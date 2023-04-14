Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mexico faces a forbidding power supply challenge. It must produce a lot more of it, and not just to satisfy present demand, which too often goes unmet. Taking advantage of the “nearshoring” of global supply chains will require a massive expansion in power generation to serve the companies it hopes to draw inside its borders.

That power must be a lot cleaner than what Mexico provides today. Unlike in other Latin American countries, power generation is Mexico’s largest source of CO2 emissions. Less than 30% of Mexico’s power comes from non-fossil sources, compared with 40% in the US. Without lots of new investment, the country has little hope of achieving its goal of generating 35% of its power from clean sources by next year, let alone meeting its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030.

Last week, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador strode boldly up to the challenge…and failed it.

Advertisement

Armed with $6 billion, AMLO, as he is known, decided to buy a wind farm and a dozen gas-fueled power plants from the Spanish company Iberdrola SA. Not one megawatt was added to the grid. But the deal raised the share of generation by the state power company, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, from 39% to 55%, allowing the president to proudly tweet about the power sector’s “new nationalization.” Never mind climate change.

The deal was a godsend for Iberdrola, which López Obrador has hounded relentlessly, branding it as a corporate predator nostalgic for the colonial era. (AMLO has demanded an apology from Spain for centuries of colonial rule, argued that Spanish firms treated Mexico as a “land to be conquered” and said Iberdrola was plotting against him.) It must have been relieved to unload some three-quarters of its installed capacity in Mexico, including much of its fleet of fossil-fuel generators.

The Spanish company got good money: $6 billion for some 8.5 gigawatts of generation amounts to $700,000 per megawatt. Mexican energy analyst Victor Ramirez noted that this is about 30% more than the cost of building Iberdrola’s Topolobampo III power plant in Sinaloa, which started operating in 2020 and was part of the portfolio it sold last week. It can now deploy the money toward renewable projects in less hostile countries, like the US.

Advertisement

The deal also serves López Obrador’s ambition to re-establish the government’s preeminence in the energy sector and walk back the pro-market “neoliberal” project pursued over four decades by preceding administrations, which hoped to embrace a globalized world economy by inviting private investment and paring back the state’s role.

“Iberdrola wants to exit fossil-based generation,” said Andrés Rozental, a consultant for multinational companies and Mexico’s former deputy foreign minister. “AMLO chased the dream of making CFE the biggest power generator and that is the price Iberdrola put on the table.”

What’s unclear is what Mexicans, whose future well-being will depend on increasing access to cheap, clean power, got out of the deal. “If the question is whether this is convenient for Mexico,” said Luisa Palacios of Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, “it clearly isn’t.”

Advertisement

Iberdrola’s sale caps more than four years of increasingly nationalistic energy policy. In 2018, López Obrador ended the previous administration’s clean energy auctions, which drew massive investments — $10.1 billion over the 2017-2018 period alone — added nine gigawatts of solar and wind capacity over five years and raised their share to 12% of total generation, up from 3% in 2017. The additional clean capacity has reduced wholesale power prices that used to regularly surpass $100 per megawatt, noted Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

In 2021 AMLO’s government overhauled the electric industry law in order to prioritize electricity produced by the CFE on the national grid, over the usually cheaper and cleaner power produced by private companies. While his administration is hoping “Plan Sonora” will draw investment in solar generation and battery development near its northern border, its insistence on state control could stifle development.

The US and Canada have threatened to take Mexico to court, arguing that its new energy law was in breach of the USMCA, their 2018 trade agreement, and undermining North America’s competitiveness. “To reach our shared regional economic and development goals and climate goals, current and future supply chains need clean, reliable, and affordable energy,” noted a statement by the US Trade Representative. For all the hopes placed in “nearshoring,” Mexico’s share of US foreign investment is lagging.

Advertisement

And investment in clean energy has plunged. The BNEF report noted that Mexico’s share of Latin American clean energy investment went from 35% in 2017 to 7% in the first half of 2022.

Mexico needs a ton of money to achieve its clean energy goals. It is unlikely to meet them without private capital. (Notably, the government’s war chest is now $6 billion smaller.) With López Obrador’s administration ending next year, said Palacios, his successor will have to backtrack from his nationalistic strategy or explain to the world why Mexico failed to meet its climate commitments.

It’s not a new choice. A version of it has wracked Mexico for 50 years. It pits nostalgia for an old Mexico — before climate change was a first-order preoccupation, and before globalization and democracy — against a bet on Mexico’s future.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Your Local Solar Panel Plant May Be Holding Back Net Zero: David Fickling

• When the Weather Is Hot Enough To Kill: Fickling & Pollard

• Adani Isn’t India, But Its Troubles Mirror the Nation’s Woes: Andy Mukherjee

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Eduardo Porter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Latin America, US economic policy and immigration. He is the author of “American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise” and “The Price of Everything: Finding Method in the Madness of What Things Cost.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article