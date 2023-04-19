Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Private equity firms are fishing in the UK once again, and this time they’re dangling seemingly lavish 50%-plus takeover premiums. Investors should resist being bamboozled by bids that are less generous than they seem. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After months of shadow boxing, oil-services firm John Wood Group Plc has opened its books to Apollo Global Management Inc. Payments company Network International Holdings Plc is in talks with a consortium including CVC Capital Partners, while veterinary specialist Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc is being pursued by a group led by EQT AB. The mooted takeover prices range from 51% to 59% above where the targets’ shares were trading. Ostensibly, those are generous terms: In the five years ending 2022, premiums in UK cash offers were typically below 50% and mostly struck at 30% to 40% uplifts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The buyout industry has a fraught relationship with the UK stock market. It’s been accused of over-pricing initial public offerings and under-pricing takeovers. A frenzy of activity in the first half of 2021 culminated in investors shaming companies that rolled over to private equity bids too hastily, forcing Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and Blackstone Inc. to sweeten offers that had already received board backing in the healthcare and real estate industries. TDR Capital LLP got a deal for generator-rental firm Aggreko over the line with a nail-biting finish amid reported opposition from a key shareholder.

Advertisement

History appeared to be repeating last month. Hyve Group Plc, an events organizer, endorsed a bid from Providence Equity LLP at a seemingly decent 41% top-up and yet the shares immediately traded above the offer price. Investors seem to have been hoping for a premium beginning with a five. And you can see why: The deal price was nearly 30% below Hyve’s two-year high and 21% below analysts’ 12-month target. Shares in THG Plc jumped 45% on Monday on news of Apollo’s interest, with the market anticipating any eventual deal for the e-commerce firm should contain a premium bigger than that.

So UK boards have good reason to be seen to drive a hard bargain with private equity. But the goalposts have moved too. The premiums in the improved bids of 2021 were still less than 30%. However, these were being applied to stronger prevailing UK stock prices and valuations. The FTSE 250 index of mid-sized UK companies (a favorite hunting ground for buyout firms) is down around one-fifth since then, while its valuation relative to earnings has fallen by about the same extent.

A higher premium is usually needed to get shareholders to sell in weaker markets. True, boards should not aim for a particular percentage when negotiating to go private. The question is whether a cash bid represents better value than the fundamental worth of the standalone strategy. The premium should be an outcome of that clearing price, not the other way round. In practice, when markets are strong and valuations already high, investors may well settle for a lower top-up.

Advertisement

The current crop of UK buyout targets are illustrative. These are stocks that have traded above the putative bid levels within the last two years. The mooted valuations of the Network International and Dechra proposals in terms of forward earnings may be at a premium to peers but are below recent trading multiples. The overture for Wood values the company below Australian peer Worley Ltd. on one measure, although it’s well above the average analyst 12-month target price (notably, the board has yet not explicitly given the number a thumbs-up). The pitch for Network is in line with the prediction by analysts while Dechra’s bid is just above the one-year forecast, based on targets before the companies were in play.

Moreover, most of these situations have laid bare the price for granting due diligence but without getting the buyer on the hook. That can be an uncomfortable place to be. If a binding offer doesn’t materialize, investors will wonder what made the bidder walk away: The suggested price becomes a ceiling. The next step is to turn the chatter into something all shareholders can actually accept.

But there’s a broader question here about UK takeover premiums. As more companies disappear from the stock market to takeovers, or move to list elsewhere, and fewer IPOs come along to replace them, targets will have more scarcity value. That’s a motivation for investors to be more demanding and seek higher takeover premiums — whatever the market backdrop.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Will Apollo Offer THG a Way Out of Its Troubles?: Andrea Felsted

• Making Britain Great Again Risks a Pension Disaster: Stuart Trow

• UK Stock Market Needs Another Nigel Lawson: Merryn Somerset Webb

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article