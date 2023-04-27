Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The general view of mergers and acquisitions is that they are expressions of ego, wrought by empire builders and their equally humble bankers. But there’s always a seller, too, who has maybe concluded there’s just no point in going on anymore. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The US oil and gas industry isn’t famous for such self-effacing instincts. Nonetheless, they will provide the necessary impetus to what ought to be an imminent wave of consolidation in the shale patch.

Expectations were piqued by a recent report of “preliminary talks” between oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. and leading fracker Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Adding to that, Pioneer announced Wednesday evening that Scott Sheffield, its founder and chief executive, would retire at the end of this year.

There are good reasons as to why not just Pioneer but a host of other shale operators may — should — call it a day. The chief reason is that there is a host of them.

Advertisement

US shale’s sheer fragmentation is an essential part of its mythos. In the early aughts, with the majors having set their sights overseas, the supposedly played-out US onshore business was left to an army of minnows and wildcatters. Competing cheek-by-jowl in the laboratories of Texas, Appalachia and elsewhere, they forged fracking and changed the world.

This was a classic startup phase, with investors and lenders excited to back something they hadn’t seen in the US upstream for decades: growth. Exploration and production earnings multiples were neck-and-neck with the Nasdaq in the early 2010s. Like many a bright young thing, the shale business was long on potential and short on cash, generally reinvesting every dollar generated and then some.

The wheels began wobbling when the old incarnation of OPEC swamped the oil market in 2014’s Thanksgiving Day massacre. But shale.com didn’t truly hit the wall until around the end of 2018 when investors finally grasped that their dollars, far from generating good returns, were mostly subsidizing consumers, along with real estate agents in the choicer suburbs of Houston and Midland, Texas. Covid-19 delivered the coup de grace.

Advertisement

Growth is now out of favor and investors are demanding payouts. The fracking cash furnace has become a cash fountain. Rising interest rates provide an extra impetus to boost the industry’s free cash flow yields.

And this is where it turns all existential.

If growth is out of favor, and big payouts are in, it follows that efficiency is prized. And since oil is a 160-year-old industry defined by scale economies, that means being bigger generally wins. So what exactly is the point of owning the stock of a small or medium-sized fracker that you don’t want to grow quickly? Which tees up the next question: What’s the point of being one?

Here’s a comparison of 50 US exploration and production companies, segmented by scale, on one simple cost metric: selling, general and administrative expenses per barrel produced. It’s easy to see where the more efficient companies sit.

Advertisement

While all groups have improved, the benefits of being bigger are clear. To put the gap between the top and the bottom in perspective, consider this example. The biggest E&P company by production, ConocoPhillips, produces roughly the same amount of oil and gas as the 30 smallest firms in the sample. In doing so, Conoco spent $623 million on SG&A last year while the 30 spent an aggregate $2.3 billion.

Conoco is, of course, a diversified producer with operations beyond the Lower 48 states in places like Alaska, the North Sea and the Middle East; so the comparison to small, mostly single-area producers might not seem entirely fair.(1) But that’s thinking like a statistician, not an investor.

During the shale boom, money managers could build their own portfolio of shale operators scattered across different basins to maintain exposure to growth but diversify risks around geology, regional pricing, access to infrastructure and, of course, management quality. That rewarded those companies able to snag the best acreage and demonstrate proficiency in single areas — and that shaped consolidation among the smaller producers. Hence, we saw the emergence of single-area champions like Pioneer and Diamondback Energy Inc. in the Permian basin and EQT Corp. in the Marcellus basin.

Advertisement

Yet shale’s land grab is mostly spent; Bob Brackett of Bernstein Research notes in a recent report that exploration spending has collapsed from about $2 per barrel of oil-equivalent back in the day to just 25 cents last year. And with growth out of favor and dependability of cash flow prized, scale combined with the insulation of diversification beyond the US onshore offers a more appealing balance for investors.

On the other hand, those companies that did consolidate within shale’s confines are now at a scale where they can move the needle for the likes of a Conoco — which swooped already on Permian heavyweight Concho Resources Inc. during the dark days of the pandemic — or an integrated major like Exxon.

Adding to the implacable logic is some gloomy mood music. The jolt delivered to oil prices by OPEC+ at the start of April has mostly faded and refining margins are weakening ominously ahead of the northern hemisphere summer. US natural gas prices, a boon last year, have collapsed again. Inflation, while helpful when it comes to energy prices, is also pushing up costs for fracking crews, as oilfield services giant Halliburton Co. warned on its recent earnings call, and various productivity metrics have moved in the wrong direction.

Advertisement

The end result is that, largely bereft of a compelling sense of purpose, shale is now affordable for any bigger oil companies looking to expand there. I wrote here about how, prior to the report of talks, Pioneer’s stock relative to Exxon’s was at levels seen during the worst of the pandemic panic. Indeed, the whole sector has flipped from a premium to a discount to Big Oil.

The point here isn’t that these are all inherently bad companies. As a group, they are less indebted and more disciplined and profitable than ever before. The problem is that, while the earnings are higher, a changed investing climate means the multiples aren’t going back up to where they were. The thrill is gone and grinding out efficiencies is in. That’s a perfectly reasonable sort of enterprise to run. On the other hand, if someone better at it comes along and makes a decent offer, it will be hard to justify refusing them.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Powering Your Car With Cooking Oil? Fat Chance: David Fickling

Advertisement

• Wall Street Is Finally Going to Make Money On Shale: Javier Blas

• This Exxon Deal Would End Shale’s Pioneering Era: Liam Denning

(1) That said, Conoco’s Lower 48 production alone is about the same as the entire production of the smallest 24 companies in the sample.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. A former investment banker, he was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and a reporter for the Financial Times’s Lex column.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article