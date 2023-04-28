Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Exxon Mobil Corp. has a nice problem to have — lots of cash. After enjoying its most profitable start of the year ever, it finished the first quarter with $32.7 billion in the bank. Put aside four quarters between late 2007 and early 2008, when oil prices zoomed to a record high of $150 a barrel, and that’s the most cash it’s ever sat on.

If this sounds like the kind of riches in “All the Money in the World,” the movie depicting the fortunes of late oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, it’s because Exxon is now a cash machine.

In the first quarter of this year, it generated $16.3 billion in cash from operations. After deducting $5.8 billion in cash spending in projects and $8.1 billion in dividends and buybacks, it was able to reduce debt slightly and put aside $3 billion in savings.

Extrapolating one quarter into a full year is risky, of course, but forgive me for running some numbers on the back of an envelope. If Exxon maintains the pace of January-to-March for the rest of the year, it would end 2023 with nearly $42 billion in the bank. That would surpass its all-time high of $41.4 billion set in 2007, according to Bloomberg data.

Even if Exxon cannot sustain the pace, the obvious question is what to do with all the money it has already accumulated? Kathy Mikells, the company’s chief financial officer, is enjoying having such a problem. When I asked her if it wasn’t time to break the piggybank, she quipped the company was earning good money from its cash pile. Exxon pays about 3% on average on its debt, while short-term interest rates in America for savings are currently above 4%.

Last I checked, though, Exxon wasn’t in the business of interest-rate arbitrage, profitable as it might be. If the company doesn’t need all that cash, its shareholders certainly would find ways to spend it.

However, Exxon is already spending lavishly on its investors. It plans to devote more than $30 billion in 2023 to dividends and buybacks. And Mikells makes the good point that Exxon prefers to have what she calls a “fortress” balance sheet to weather the oil-price cycle. Yet with net debt dropping to just 4% of its capital, and cash piling up at the bank, she has already built that castle. Exxon will soon need to consider other options.

One is to quicken the pace of buybacks in the second half of the year if profitability remains as high as it was between January and March. The company has pencilled in $17.5 billion in buybacks for this year, and the same for 2024. It can probably lift that number closer to $20 billion if oil prices remain at current levels and it manages to keep spending under control.

The other option is to buy something. The last time Exxon had this much money laying around, under previous Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson, it bought shale gas producer XTO for $30 billion. It was a disastrous acquisition, at the very peak of the market. The company ended up writing down much of the value.

But with a war chest balance sheet, the buzzword in the American oil patch is that Exxon is about to embark in another M&A frenzy, purchasing a big US shale company operating in the prolific Permian basin, such as Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The last big deal for Exxon in America was buying the shale acreage of the Bass family in the New Mexican portion of the Permian, forking over $5.6 billion upfront in 2017, plus another $1 billion in additional payments.

Mikells is trying to damp expectations, however, telling me that Exxon would be rather “picky” about M&A. With oil production in Guyana surging, it certainly doesn’t need to rush. Perhaps this time, Exxon and Getty would have something in common beyond generating lots of cash. The late oil tycoon was renowned for his austerity when it came to expenses, to the point of negotiating the ransom payment for his grandson in the 1970s.

Exxon doesn’t need to go to those extremes, but it should not overspend either. The Permian is a big prize, but not at any price.

