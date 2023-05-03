Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central banks in the US and Europe are confronting a threat they hadn’t expected to face. Could stagflation — the toxic combination of stagnant output and persistently high inflation last experienced in the 1970s and 1980s — really be making a comeback? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s possible. That’s why, despite signs their respective economies are slowing, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would be wise to raise policy rates again this week. Tempting as it might be, easing monetary policy too soon would add to the risk of stagflation by keeping prices and wages rising too fast.

Stagflation starts with supply-side pressures that raise costs and curb output. When such pressures persist, policymakers have to squeeze demand to contain inflation; otherwise, high inflation can get entrenched alongside weak growth. In the 1970s, oil price spikes combined with sticky wages and a hesitant policy response produced the dreaded combination: slow growth, high unemployment and lasting high inflation.

Advertisement

Fifty years on, a lot has changed. Central banks remember the lessons of that earlier time; union power has declined, and with it workers’ ability to push wages higher; technological progress has made economies far more flexible. Yet there are echoes nonetheless. Russia’s attack on Ukraine led to surging energy costs. The pandemic disrupted cross-border supply chains. Disaffection with liberal trade and the rise of “friendshoring” and “decoupling” have limited competition, raised costs and introduced new economic rigidities. If stagflation does return, it wouldn’t be all that surprising.

Central banks are right to hope for a soft landing: slower growth that gets inflation back down without an outright recession. But there’s no guarantee they’ll succeed. Growth in the US slowed to 1.1% at an annual rate in the first quarter, and job openings fell more than expected in March. Yet the ratio of vacancies to unemployed is still much higher than before the pandemic, wage growth remains strong and the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation rose 4.6% in the year to March, roughly unchanged from the previous month. That’s still more than double the target rate.

A further rise of 25 basis points in the policy rate, to 5.25%, is called for — and Fed Chair Jerome Powell should be careful not to promise that it will be the last. That should depend on further progress toward lower inflation.

Advertisement

At the ECB, the dilemma for President Christine Lagarde and her colleagues is similar, if more acute. Europe’s economy has narrowly avoided the recession many expected following a rapid series of interest-rate increases that began last summer. But core inflation stands at 5.6% — and in France and Spain, it’s rising again. The ECB’s current policy rate is just 3%, still substantially negative in real terms. Despite the risk of tipping the eurozone into recession, the central bank on Thursday needs to continue tightening.

In the face of sluggish growth and emerging financial stresses, a failure of nerve would be understandable. And it’s unfortunate, to say the least, that governments aren’t using their own economic policies to make the central banks’ job any easier. But inflation is far from being beaten — and stagflation, with all the costs it would entail, can’t yet be ruled out. Central banks need to stand firm.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Is a Fed Rate Pause Coming? Watch These Words: Jonathan Levin

• The Sun the Banking World Revolves Around: John Authers

• HSBC Pivots Away From Asia at Just the Wrong Time: Paul J. Davies

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article