The secret of Australia’s success has always been riding the next great commodity boom to untold wealth. From gold and sheep in the 19th century, to iron ore and coal since the 1970s, the country has been astute at spotting the next wave of materials demand and setting itself up as a key supplier.

With the global energy transition accelerating, it’s looking to do the same with the materials of the future — lithium and nickel for electric batteries, hydrogen for green industry, copper to electrify the whole process. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised to “end the decade of delay and denial” on climate issues under the previous government.

The budget, announced on Tuesday, promised A$2 billion ($1.35 billion) to kickstart a green hydrogen industry. The money would be spent on subsidies to make zero-carbon hydrogen as cheap as the conventional product, made from natural gas. That will encourage the country to build a gigawatt of electrolyzers to split water molecules using renewable power, enough to produce at least 100,000 metric tons of hydrogen a year.

That’s not nearly adequate to meet the scale of the challenge. That volume of hydrogen would be sufficient to replace at best about 0.5% of the 4 trillion cubic meters of natural gas the world consumes each year, or about half of Australia’s domestic consumption. To become an export player, Australia is going to need to do far more.

There’s two major hurdles in the way of turning green hydrogen into a global fuel industry like oil, gas, coal and uranium. The first is price: Green hydrogen barely exists, and where it does it typically costs in the region of $5 per kilogram, compared to $2/kg for gray hydrogen made from fossil fuels.

This isn’t as much of a problem as it might seem. The major expenses for green H2 production are the electrolyzers that split water molecules and the electricity that powers them, and both of these are falling rapidly as investment dollars flow into the energy transition. In regions with rock-bottom renewable electricity costs, such as the central US, we already have the technology to produce green hydrogen for less than $2/kg, according to S&P Global Platts.

Australia is heading in the same direction. The government wants electrolyzers to produce gas for A$2/kg by 2030, a level in line with the lowest end of the range estimated by BloombergNEF. That’s cheaper than plants in Europe, Southeast Asia and developed North Asia will be able to manage, potentially giving rise to an export market.

The other hurdle is more challenging, however. Hydrogen is reactive, explosive stuff, making it fiendishly difficult to store and transport in its raw form. Most proposed methods for moving it around at scale involve turning it into liquid fuel — either methanol, the toluene used in paint thinner, or the ammonia used in making fertilizers and explosives. The latter is expected to be the most likely path for long-distance, large-scale transport, but it will add $1 to $2 to the cost of each kilogram of delivered gas.

Those transport charges deal a severe blow to the viability of any hydrogen export sector. Even South Korea and Japan, whose highest-in-the-world renewables costs give them the most expensive green H2 under BloombergNEF’s analysis, would be able to make the fuel more cheaply at home if they used it immediately rather than buying Australian hydrogen converted to ammonia. The biggest consuming markets, such as China, India, the US and Europe, are likely to be able to make H2 at a lower price than an imported Australian product even if they store and shift their own gas as ammonia.

A better path would see Australia’s green hydrogen used to upgrade raw commodities that are easier to transport — refining bauxite into the alumina that feeds aluminum smelters, for instance, or converting iron ore into purified briquettes that can be fed into electric steel furnaces instead of using carbon-intensive blast furnaces.

That’s a disappointing conclusion. Australia was built on successive commodity booms. At present, one of its biggest trades is carbon — its coal and LNG sales likely make it the biggest exporter of embodied fossil emissions after Russia, Indonesia and the US, ahead of even Saudi Arabia and the US.

Evangelists such as Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Chairman Andrew Forrest would like to make hydrogen a nation-building export on the scale of the iron ore from which he made his fortune. That would be a reassuring prospect for a country still getting comfortable with the energy transition. In truth, though, neither hydrogen nor battery materials will provide a line of business as lucrative as the dirty fossil fuel trade that Australia will soon have to farewell.

