The Clean Power Plan, never very much alive, died at the hands of the Supreme Court last June. Now the Environmental Protection Agency has released its replacement; call it the Un-Clean Power Plan. Not that the EPA’s new greenhouse gas standards and guidelines are exactly friendly to emissions from power plants. Far from it. Rather, the agency aims to broadly achieve the original CPP’s objective of squeezing carbon out of the power sector while ixnaying its particular approach in hopes of skating past Chief Justice John Roberts’s “major questions” doctrine. That is the novel legal threshold coined last summer, the boundaries of which could generously be described as generous, to bury the CPP.

Unlike the CPP’s systemwide approach to emissions reduction, favoring massive deployment of renewables, the new EPA rules hew to the traditional means of regulating plant-level emissions via the Clean Air Act. Its innovation lies in something that will anger some environmentalists but provides a more viable political and economic path toward decarbonization: Giving generators some breathing room to potentially refit themselves for a net-zero world.

The emphasis lies on making fossil fuel generation work in a decarbonizing world, mainly through the deployment of carbon capture, use and sequestration (CCUS) or co-firing coal and natural gas with gas or hydrogen, respectively. In effect, the proposed new rules take the mining, natural gas and utility industries at their word on the feasibility of such methods. If useful and affordable, they could of course provide a long-term role for fossil-fuel fired power plants that might otherwise shut down as emissions requirements tighten. As such, they have been touted by lobbyists for those industries as a vital part of any net-zero effort.

The challenge lies in that “useful and affordable” caveat. For example, thus far, CCUS for power plants has tended to capture more headlines than actual carbon dioxide. The National Mining Association, understandably a big fan of carbon capture, nonetheless immediately dismissed the proposed new rule as “unlawful showmanship reinforcing a destructive agenda.”

Yet that’s hard to square with what is proposed. For example, existing coal plants due to retire by 2034 would be expected to meet their obligations under the new rules by reduced utilization rather than spending money on new equipment to control emissions. Those anticipating still being around into the 2040s would eventually need to capture virtually all of their carbon emissions. It’s true that new coal plants would likely need some amount of carbon capture from the get go, under an existing standard. But, as the EPA drily observes, the agency “is unaware of plans by any companies to construct or reconstruct a new coal-fired” plant.

Similarly, existing gas-fired plants that run most of the time wouldn’t face modification until the 2030s, while new plants would only be required, initially, to use the most efficient turbines available today (which is what any developer hoping to be competitive should do anyway). Peaker plants, meanwhile, which only run for short periods each year, would be largely exempt, although the EPA will seek further comment on what obligations those generators should face, if any.

The point is, as Christine Tezak, a managing director at ClearView Energy Partners, puts it: “They’ve made it really difficult to say out-of-the-box that this [rule] is crazy.”

The critical other side of the coin here is the Inflation Reduction Act, a sack of carrots to the EPA’s stick. While technologies like CCUS and green hydrogen — produced using electricity from zero-emitting sources — aren’t competitive today, upsized subsidies such as the full $85 per tonne credit for CCUS could conceivably make them viable in the 2030s for the power sector.

Given all this, the rule can be viewed as a put-up-or-shut-up challenge to the fossil fuel and generating lobbies to make CCUS work. After all, if it can’t be made to work at some sort of scale this side of the mid-2030s, and with Uncle Sam playing venture financier, then exactly when can it?

In deferring the timeline to let the IRA do its thing, the EPA not only preempts inevitable legal challenges to some degree, it also recognizes the operational difficulties inherent to decarbonizing the grid. Exempting gas peakers, for example, will disappoint some and may also potentially be gamed by generators. But as recent experience in California attests, gas-fired plants remain essential to meeting peak demand in even the greenest grids until batteries and demand management are ready for prime time.

That latter point gets at another aspect of the proposed rule conspicuous by its absence. The CPP explicitly favored renewable energy displacing fossil-fuel plants. The new approach does not. Yet, in tightening emissions standards to an extent where investment in novel technologies such as CCUS will ultimately be required to let incumbent plants run, the new rule still internalizes the cost of emissions to electricity markets in a roundabout way.

The cost of CCUS and green hydrogen may well fall from here but so too will the cost of rival alternatives such as wind, power and batteries, which has been dropping for years anyway. Rather than the agency mandating a switch to renewables, it is likely many developers will run the numbers and conclude that’s still the path of lower cost and risk compared to investing in new technologies to keep an old plant running.

As with all of the administration’s efforts on climate change to date, they must be set in the context of what is politically achievable and economically viable — we’re talking about remaking a century’s worth of infrastructure, investment and habits here. Rather than focusing in on exact targets for this many electric vehicles or that amount of gigawatts by such-and-such a date, maintaining the direction of travel is paramount.

