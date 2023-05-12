Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two years after foreign funds started calling China “uninvestable,” it looked like President Xi Jinping had found a formula to lure them back. His very public pivot away from Covid Zero at the end of last year was accompanied by a string of market-friendly reversals for hard-hit sectors like property and Big Tech. Bold steps to shore up the economy paired with a decisive shift in tone from regulators and state media in favor of private enterprise. Yet market confidence remains shaky — a situation that wasn’t helped when authorities, using a new counter-espionage law, started raiding offices of consultants and researchers who help global investors understand the country. The decision by long-term investors like SoftBank Group Corp. and Prosus NV to cash out reveals just how much damage has been done to China’s credibility abroad.

1. Where did the ‘uninvestable’ label come from?

In mid-2021, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the word was starting to feature in a number of client conversations about the country’s stocks. The context was months of rat-a-tat regulation and state intervention in high-profile initial public offerings, namely Ant Group and Didi Global Inc. China’s shock decision to turn high-growth tutoring companies into nonprofits triggered a collapse in their shares. When JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts last year described Chinese internet companies as “uninvestable” and downgraded a number of stocks, their report helped erase about $200 billion from US and Asian markets. The downgrades were reversed two months later, but jitters remained. Xi’s consolidation of power in October 2022 — when he secured a third term as Communist Party chief surrounded entirely by close allies — scared off some international fund managers who feared his greater executive power would increase the risk of a policy misstep. Many have yet to come back.

Advertisement

2. Does China care?

Yes and no. Xi’s government showed little regard for global investors as it sought to curb what it termed the “disorderly expansion of capital.” The regulatory drive complemented Xi’s campaign to rein in tech moguls and promote “common prosperity” to broaden the middle class ahead of last year’s party congress. Then came a series of unexpected, seemingly pro-market moves. There was the abrupt U-turn on Covid restrictions. China also ended a two-year ban on Australian coal imports, eased up on tech giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Didi and dialed back the stringent new rules on how much developers could borrow. In December, a behind-closed-doors speech from Xi impressed upon top officials the importance of attracting and retaining funds from abroad, and Xi this year welcomed a host of leaders and business delegations, including from Germany and France. Still, it’s become clear Xi cares more about tackling perceived threats to national security, especially in the wake of US sanctions targeting vital industries such as chipmaking that seek to prevent it from challenging US pre-eminence. A new counter-espionage law in April expanded the list of activities that can be considered spying — and was followed by raids on international consulting and due diligence firms operating in China.

3. What do investors think?

Advertisement

The year started with a world-beating stock rally in Hong Kong, a record winning streak for Chinese high-yield dollar bonds and the strongest momentum in five years for China’s currency, the yuan. Strategists across Wall Street recommended the country’s assets. But the enthusiasm didn’t last. There’s been little follow-through from the steady, long-term institutional players that Xi wants to attract. Mistrust of Xi is particularly acute among once-burned, twice-shy investors from the US. The question is whether his policy overhaul represents a swing toward the flexibility that helped fuel China’s economic rise over the past four decades, or simply a knee-jerk response to a deteriorating economy. Two pioneering financiers of China’s private sector seem to have reached their verdict: Prosus, an arm of South African powerhouse Naspers Ltd., and Japan’s SoftBank in April both signaled their intention to continue pulling back from marquee investments in the country, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., respectively.

4. Where are things headed?

The gulf between China and Western capital remains wide. The disappearance of a high-profile investment banker this year — said later to be assisting Chinese authorities in an unspecified investigation — added to doubts about whether Xi’s crackdown on private enterprise has run its course. Pressure on state-owned firms to shun the four biggest international accounting firms will further distance foreigners from China’s corporate landscape. The saga of an alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US highlighted the increasing dissonance. More restrictions on US investments in China are in the works in Washington and there has been no let up from Beijing in its sanctions of US firms or efforts to restrict foreign access to valuable corporate data. In May, Capvision Pro Corp. — a US-based business that connects investors with experts in China — was accused of leaking state secrets.

--With assistance from Tania Chen.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article