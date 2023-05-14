Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I’m not sure there’s much fire beneath the smoky ethical allegations swirling around the US Supreme Court. Justice Clarence Thomas stands accused of accepting lavish gifts from a wealthy friend. Critics say Justice Neil Gorsuch shouldn’t have done a real estate deal with the head of a law firm that does business before the court.

None of this seems to violate any rules; at worst, the disclosures could have been clearer. Moreover, the recently floated notion that a big book contract creates a conflict of interest is farcical. But even if I’m wrong and there’s flame aplenty, the news media’s focus on ethics at the high court is far too narrow. If we’re experiencing a crisis of financial ethics in government, it’s not obvious that the justices are the principal culprits.

Yes, the judiciary has had its moments of ethical shoddiness. In 1969, the egregious Abe Fortas resigned as a Supreme Court justice after multitudinous misbehaviors, including taking $20,000 from a financier under investigation for insider trading. In 1961, a federal judge named Royce Savage created a stir when he left the bench to become general counsel of Gulf Oil a year and a half after dismissing criminal price-fixing charges against ... Gulf Oil. The move quadrupled his salary.

Advertisement

Such episodes as these are memorable precisely because they’re relatively rare. Set beside them, the allegations currently being lobbed with such vigor against the court seem almost trivial. If we’re truly worried about public servants enriching themselves, perhaps we should examine the other branches.

Consider Congress. We’ve long known that members who manage their own investments earn significantly higher returns than ordinary folk. Because of suspicion that Representatives and Senators achieved these results by trading on nonpublic information, the Congress, with great fanfare, passed legislation in 2012 to ban insider trading by its members. Shortly thereafter, with somewhat less publicity, the sparkling new rules were significantly weakened.

Even now, after all the fuss and bother, members of Congress continue to show a proclivity for investing, um, wisely. For example, studies of portfolio activity in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic have found a significant likelihood that members of Congress from both parties profited by trading stocks on nonpublic information. In particular, following closed-door briefings before Covid was front-page news, a number of members of both the House and the Senate made remarkably prescient decisions to buy or sell in industries likely to have abnormally high or low returns once the markets learned how serious the problem was.

Advertisement

As for the executive branch, the Wall Street Journal just won the Pulitzer Prize for its investigative series detailing how an astonishing 2,600 federal officials hold investments in companies whose value is affected by their decisions. The highest number of trades per senior official came in five of the most important regulatory agencies: the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (which also recently suspended its own inspector general for alleged misconduct), the Education Department, the Treasury Department, the Energy Department, and — you guessed it! — the Internal Revenue Service. At the Environmental Protection Agency, some 200 top officials held stocks in companies actively lobbying the agency. One third of senior Federal Trade Commission officials were invested in companies that the FTC was actively reviewing or investigating.

If we’re serious about improving ethics in government, such conflicts of interest as these seem at least as worthy of concern as the perhaps unwise decision of a single justice to accept lavish hospitality from a rich friend.

A common response is that although such findings about legislators or regulators are unfortunate, judges should be held to a higher standard. But frequent repetition doesn’t make a maxim true. A better argument is that those who make law should be held to universally high standards of integrity. Only small bits of law are produced by courts. Most is produced by legislators and regulators.

Advertisement

This isn’t a tu quoque argument. If you demand that I get my house in order, disorder in yours doesn’t make you wrong. And nobody is likely to mistake me for a regular defender of Justice Thomas. My point, rather, is that the focus on the supposed sins of the judiciary is too narrow. If integrity is an important governance value — as I believe it is — we should demand it everywhere.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Don’t Cancel Amy Coney Barrett’s Book: Stephen L. Carter

• Ethics Code Wouldn’t Fix Supreme Court’s Legitimacy Crisis: Noah Feldman

• EPA Picks a Smarter Way to Deal with Dirty Power Plants: Liam Denning

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article