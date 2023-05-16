How to describe the feeling that must come over a company director upon receiving a letter from activist Elliott Investment Management LP proposing a “transparent and robust discussion”? In NRG Energy Inc.’s case, the added twist is that a similar letter dropped only six years ago. If the first one felt a little like getting root-canal treatment, a second must feel like getting the bill for that treatment.

NRG did rather hang a sign outside saying “hey activists!” with December’s announcement of a $5.2 billion acquisition of Vivint Smart Home Inc., which sells automation and security systems. How popular was this deal? NRG dropped 15% on the day and then, after everyone had 24 hours to think about it and calm down, another 5%.

NRG is a generator and retailer of electricity. Investors were unconvinced by the cross-selling rationale whereby homeowners get their energy, wi-fi garage openers and anti-burglar gadgets from the same shop. Coming after the similarly hefty acquisition of Direct Energy LP, a retail power business, buying Vivint also rather reinforced the sense that NRG wasn’t feeling too optimistic about its generation business (perhaps with good reason as renewables muscle in). Above all, NRG diverted cash that could have been paid out to shareholders to instead pay a huge multiple for Vivint: 33 times expected free cash flow in 2023, according to CreditSights.

As much as NRG virtually invited Elliott in, however, this campaign feels more like one of grinding attrition than the earlier one of shock and awe.

The first time these two tangled, NRG had a recently installed chief executive and there were several big levers for an activist to pull. In a prelude to the current campaign, NRG had also diversified into several new consumer-facing businesses that were primed to be ditched. Importantly, that strategy was linked strongly to the prior CEO, so there was less ego to trample over. There were some obvious, big and lucrative structural moves to be made, such as hiving off the GenOn fossil-fuel generation business and selling a stake in renewables developer NRG Yield Inc. NRG’s costs were also a conspicuous target. The stock soared.

Today, Vivint presents the most obvious target. Yet what to do with it? Spinning it off or selling it, as Elliott proposes, doesn’t look so easy. Vivint, backed by Blackstone Inc., went public via a SPAC in 2020 and then, in the usual way of such things, initial euphoria gave way to a collapse. By the time NRG showed up, Vivint was trading below $10 a share. A sudden removal of it now would take some debt off NRG’s balance sheet and it is possible some private equity fund or home security provider might be tempted. But getting the nominal $1.5 billion of net proceeds penciled into Elliott’s financial plan, in what would effectively be a forced sale, looks questionable.

Elliott is on firmer ground with costs. The touted operational efficiencies envisaged during the first campaign didn’t really take hold and cutting costs is a perennially popular pitch with shareholders. On the other hand, the lack of progress on that front previously may raise doubts as to how realistic such targets will prove to be this time.

In essence, NRG’s management has been pitching Vivint as a means to an (eventual) stream of steady cash flows, which would both act as a hedge against the inherently volatile merchant generation business and as a means to pay off debt and fund payouts. There are parallels here with other examples of incumbent energy businesses making big investments to pivot to other, less familiar — and less profitable — businesses as the industry transforms, and then facing a backlash; Shell Plc’s clash with Dan Loeb at Third Point LLC, for example.

Elliott, instead, proposes ditching Vivint and its debt to ease leverage, and funding higher payouts via cost savings kicking in over the next few years. There is much to be said for this but it comes with risks of its own around sale proceeds and streamlining.

NRG’s management, including a CEO who has now been in the job for over seven years, will almost certainly push back, claiming they need more time to prove the merits of their deal rather than u-turning and selling Vivint at a loss while hoping cost cuts work. This is existential for them. Elliott wants to “refresh” NRG’s board but also writes that the board “must ensure that the management team has the appropriate skillset and expertise,” which is not a thing one writes when expecting current management to stick around.

In a couple of recent campaigns in the power sector, with Duke Energy Corp. and Evergy Inc., Elliott pushed initially for transformative break-ups or putting the whole company up for sale before settling for board seats and less ambitious changes. NRG brought this repeat ordeal on itself, but seems unlikely to be quite as accommodating this time around.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

