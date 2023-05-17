Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is looking at whether supermarkets are ratcheting up the price of fuel and food more than is warranted amid the cost-of-living crisis. It’s fair enough, given that two of the biggest players in both fuel and food — Asda Group Ltd and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd — are now in private hands. Not to mention food prices are at an all-time high.

But the UK supermarket sector remains intensely competitive, with profit margins as thin as a slice of ham. The UK arms of the German discounters Aldi and Lidl are snapping at the heels of big-box retailers Tesco Plc, J Sainsbury Plc, Asda and Morrison. Although the cost of food remains stubbornly high despite some commodity prices falling (e.g., wheat), if history is anything to go by, it won’t be long before some of that is competed away by food retailers battling it out for sales.

There is one factor that may be different this time. Asda has traditionally had the lowest fuel prices on the supermarket forecourt. It said on Tuesday that it continued to be the price leader in the sector. But there is a question mark over whether it has been quite as competitive since the Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital acquired a majority stake two years ago. Morrison, traditionally the second cheapest in the market, said it continued to be very competitive on price.

Meanwhile, making a little more profit on fuel has been helpful for all supermarkets given pressures on the grocery side — from soaring commodity costs to rising energy and wage bills. In effect, higher fuel has been subsidizing food prices.

So the scrutiny of the food-retail sector looks harder to justify.

True, grocers love a little inflation, which automatically increases the value of their sales. For many years, they grappled with deflation, having to sell more loaves of bread or tins of beans to achieve the same level of sales. Now, Tesco and Sainsbury are probably in the best position they have been in for decades. (Asda and Morrison’s private owners are saddled with debt, giving them less financial firepower to invest in cutting prices or sprucing up stores.)

Food-price inflation is more problematic for consumers, of course. In the UK, the cost of the supermarket shop rose 17.3% in the four weeks to April 16. Customers have had to change what they buy, trading down from more expensive meat to cheaper cuts or ditching it altogether for pasta and potatoes. They’ve moved away from big brands to supermarkets’ private labels, although costs have risen so much that even these traditionally cheaper items have gotten more expensive. Many Brits have moved completely to Aldi and Lidl, which have become the fastest-growing grocers once more.

But supermarkets have already begun to trim prices. Tesco kicked things off last month by cutting the price of milk (get a pint for 90 pence instead of 95p, and four pints for £1.55 instead of £1.65); the rest of the industry followed. Sainsbury last week announced reductions on its private-label bread and butter, which Tesco followed. This week, Britain’s biggest retailer countered with cuts on its own-brand pasta and cooking oil, while Morrison has cut the price of cheese. Expect others to follow suit.

Although such contractions look modest — milk for example was 70p per pint in March, up from 43p in October 2021, according to the UK Office for National Statistics — they are an important indicator of what’s to come. It looks like we’ve hit peak food price inflation.

Then there’s the role of the manufacturers, whose margins dwarf those of the grocers. Despite recent pressure, their margins remain in the double digits compared with 3%-4% for Tesco and Sainsbury.

Manufacturers such as Unilever Plc and Nestle SA still point to elevated commodity costs, but some, such as edible oils, cereals and coffee, are down from their peak. Higher wages and a lag in the time it took to pass on surging costs are also playing a part in inflation sticking around. But the companies expect price increases to taper off in the second half of the year.

Alongside outright reductions on supermarket shelves, expect to see more promotions. Typically, when the volumes fall, as we’re currently seeing, manufacturers offer discounts to stimulate sales. And grocers now have an additional route to offer deals: loyalty programs. Tesco delivers all of its promotions to members of its Clubcard loyalty plan. Sainsbury has followed with special prices for holders of its Nectar card.

With greedflation rising up the political agenda, and much of the industry in private hands, the UK regulator’s scrutiny means that supermarkets can’t get too comfortable. But skirmishes in the aisles mean that as much as grocers may want to, they are unlikely to gorge on higher prices for long.

