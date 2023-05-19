Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In April, I flew to Japan from London to eat, specifically at the pop-up of Noma, the famed and exclusive Danish restaurant, in the ancient capital of Kyoto. But the friends who were putting me up were off on a weekend trip and, not wanting to be left alone, I joined them, arriving in Hiroshima on a wet Friday evening.

The city was not on my agenda. In terms of cuisine, when most people think of Hiroshima, they think of okonomiyaki — a savory if unsophisticated, every-ingredient-but-the-kitchen-sink pancake. The city has thousands of shops specializing in countless variations of the dish, including more than a dozen counter-restaurants concentrated in the multi-story Okonomimura — that is “okonomi-town.” Tourists love Okonomimura.

Of course, that’s not what really comes to mind when people think of Hiroshima. That would be the morning of August 6, 1945. I did not come to Japan to be overwhelmed by the memory of a war that ended before I was born. It happened. It was horrific. It’s over. But there I was.

The relic everyone knows, the skeletal dome of the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, doesn’t impose itself upon the visitor who has just come to town. If you don’t look for it, it’s easy to overlook the architectural fossil among the trees and abundant foliage by the river. It’s dwarfed by apartment buildings and towers, camouflaged by a living and vibrant city of just over 1 million people. But once you come up to the structure — it would be perverse to avoid it — the Peace Dome overwhelms you. Not just with its history but with care that has been expended to preserve the fruits of destruction. It suddenly dwarfs the towers around it and you sense its presence even when the building is out of sight. It is that most powerful of symbols: visible when invisible.

The US targeted the area around the Industrial Promotion Hall because it was the vibrant commercial and financial heart of Hiroshima. Today, the surroundings — including the heartrending exhibits of the Peace Museum a seven-minute walk away from the dome — burble with a different kind of vitality: the solemn tramping of visitors through a meditative mausoleum. Hiroshima’s business has become the contemplation of apocalypse. It’s practically the city’s raison d’etre.

Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has ancestral roots in Hiroshima. So it isn’t a coincidence that the G7 nations — the US, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, the UK and Italy — chose to hold their annual summit there — with special guests — beginning this past Friday. As my colleague Gearoid Reidy has written, it is a propitious time to weigh the consequences of war, just as the one raging in Ukraine stirs up the potential deployment of nuclear weaponry.

No one knows exactly how many people died as the immediate result of the bomb that exploded at 8:15 a.m. in 1945. Perhaps 140,000 perished as a result of the blast, fires and radiation poisoning by the end of that year. In the decades after, people continued to die of various types of cancer linked to the attack.

All this from a scheme that didn’t go as planned: There were 64 kilograms (141 pounds) of uranium in “Little Boy” — the nickname of the bomb — but just a little over 1 kilogram ignited in the fission that destroyed Hiroshima. The most powerful thermonuclear weapon today can deliver about 80 times more energy than that.

But the scale of Hiroshima is easier to comprehend in personal terms. Now that I’ve walked the city, I can transpose its scale to my own life — the square miles destroyed on Aug. 6, 1945 were four times the area of the City, London’s financial center, where I work; in the city where I used to live, it would have wiped out the Upper East and West sides of Manhattan, including Central Park.

The G7 leaders should pace through Hiroshima and bring its dimensions back home. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is joining the summit in person, according to Bloomberg News. It is a pity President Vladimir Putin of Russia is not along to do the same. In November, he said that Hiroshima was proof that you don’t have to attack a major city to end a war.

The bomb that helped end World War II has not silenced the ghosts of Hiroshima. They still speak through the monuments and museums of the city. And also through its food.

As Hiroshima starved in the wake of the bomb, the populace turned to old cooking techniques to sustain itself. With a severe shortage of rice, the people resorted to the thin flour batter pancakes that held together whatever ingredients they could layer on them. It wasn’t sophisticated food, but it is partly because of okonomiyaki that Hiroshima survived to remind us to put peace on our agendas.

