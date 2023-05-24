Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was Brazil’s leader from 2003 to 2011, he didn’t have to contend with an independent central bank. Reelected president in October, he has resisted the new reality created by a 2021 law enshrining the bank’s power to set monetary policy autonomously. He has called the law “nonsense” and publicly criticized the bank’s inflation goals and interest rates, creating tension with its chief, Roberto Campos Neto. The bank has set its benchmark interest rate at a six-year high and signaled readiness to hold it there to combat inflation, even as household debt neared a record high, banks pulled back on lending and corporate bankruptcies rose. The left-wing Lula, for his part, wants borrowing costs lowered to boost economic growth and deliver on his campaign promises of “steak and beer” for all. More recently, there have been signs that both sides may be willing to at least lower the temperature of the debate.

1. What has the central bank been doing?

Brazil’s central bank was one of the first to embark on an aggressive cycle of raising interest rates, moving in 2021 to take its benchmark Selic rate from historic lows of 2% to 13.75% by September 2022. In turn, inflation fell to 4.18% from a peak of more than 12%, the biggest drop among emerging economies. But with an inflation target of around 3%, the bank’s policymakers aren’t finished combating rising prices, especially since much of slowdown in price gains came from cuts to taxes on gasoline and sales taxes approved under the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro. Transportation and food prices began picking up again in 2023. Core measures stripping out some of the most volatile items like energy and food were still running hot, and most analysts expected consumer price increases to pick up again by December.

2. Where did that leave bank policy?

By spring, central bankers were giving no indications that they were discussing rate cuts, as they tried to cool down Latin America’s biggest economy to bring annual inflation closer to 3.25% this year and 3% next. It can take a long time for interest rates to slow economic activity in Brazil and other developing countries. That’s because monetary policy works through the banking system by making loans either cheaper or more expensive, and the share of people who have bank accounts in Brazil is lower than in developed economies. After a year of rising interest rates, credit flows slowed down in the country. Still, most analysts expected central bankers to succeed in cooling off economic activity, and they projected growth of a little more than 1% this year compared with 2.9% in 2022.

3. What’s Lula complaint about central bank policy?

After taking office in January, the president complained repeatedly about monetary policy in TV interviews and public speeches. Slower economic growth could hinder his ability to deliver on his campaign promises of lifting living standards for all Brazilians and boosting government revenues to improve public finances. Lula called high interest rates an “embarrassment” and said there was “no reason” to hold them so high. He has argued that the bank’s 3% target isn’t appropriate for an emerging market such as Brazil and that it should instead be 4.5%. During Lula’s prior two terms in office, the target was closer to that. The extent to which central bankers were allowed to miss their target, known as the tolerance range, was also higher back then.

4. How did the conflict develop?

After Lula first aired his criticism, analysts, who had already forecast inflation rates higher than 3% through 2026, boosted their estimates further. Soon after, in their first public communication this year, central bankers said they “remain committed” to hit their target. They have also warned about a “particularly uncertain” fiscal outlook, after Lula received a green light from congress for 168 billion reais ($32.4 billion) in extra spending. Some members of the bank believe a proposal to shore up public accounts could be positive for the country’s debt trajectory, according to their disclosures.

5. Is there any sign of a resolution?

On Feb. 13, Campos Neto appeared in a rare TV interview and pledged to do “everything” he could to be closer to the new government. Days later, Lula appeared to tone down his criticism of the central bank chief, who he had previously referred to as “that citizen.” During an interview with CNN Brasil, he said it’s not his job to be “fighting” with the central bank, though he continued to question the monetary authority’s autonomy while arguing that lower interest rates would boost the economy. Investors worried that the ongoing dispute could affect monetary policy, after news broke about the possibility of an early review of inflation goals by the National Monetary Council, which sets the inflation targeting regime, something that had been scheduled to happen in June.

6. Is the central bank’s independence at risk?

The repeal of the central bank autonomy law seems improbable, as many members of congress have affirmed their commitment to it. More likely would be a debate about changing the bank’s inflation goals when the National Monetary Council meets again to set a target for 2026. Two members of Lula’s cabinet, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and Planning Minister Simone Tebet, form a majority on the council, with Campos Neto the third member. Campos Neto was named to his position by Bolsonaro and has pledged to remain in the job until the end of his mandate, in December 2024. At that point, Lula would nominate a replacement, who must win congressional approval. During his previous terms, Lula gave the central bank freedom to decide on rates, but chose its leader at the time, Henrique Meirelles. The mandate of the bank’s monetary policy and supervision directors concluded in February, and Lula nominated Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Galipolo to one of the posts in a move seen by investors as a way to push for rate cuts.

7. What’s the argument for central bank independence?

A widely cited 1993 paper by economist Alberto Alesina and former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers concluded that independent central banks are better at controlling inflation than central banks under political control. Shielded from pressures of day-to-day politics, the paper said, they can take a longer view and make unpopular decisions to get there. Critics say independent central banks are too secretive and put commercial banks’ interests before taxpayers’, so more public control is better.

