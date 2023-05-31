Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Britain is in the midst of a tale of two supermarket private equity buyouts — and the plot has just taken a twist. Asda Group Ltd, controlled by gas-station entrepreneurs Mohsin and Zuber Issa, is outperforming Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd, helmed by two food retail veterans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But this isn’t the end of the story. Asda, majority-owned by the billionaire brothers and private equity group TDR Capital, must now make the most of a merger announced Tuesday with the UK arm of gas station giant EG Group Ltd, which they also jointly own, and not be hindered by taking on more debt.

Meanwhile, Morrison Chief Executive Officer David Potts, supported by Terry Leahy, who transformed Tesco from an unremarkable British grocer to a retail juggernaut, must repeat the same feat, without being dragged down by Morrison’s own hefty borrowings.

Advertisement

Asda and Morrison are two of Britain’s biggest supermarkets. They are not only bellwethers for the consumer economy, but they also have an important role in feeding the nation. Now they are both in private hands — uncharted territory for the industry — just as politicians are scrutinizing whether the sector is fueling high prices.

The Issa brothers and TDR agreed to buy a majority stake in Asda in October 2020, in a surprise deal that valued the UK arm of Walmart Inc. at £6.8 billion ($8.4 billion). A year later, Morrison was acquired by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC for about £7 billion.

Asda initially floundered, with sales stagnating and key managers departing. But in November 2021, it appointed EG chairman Stuart Rose, another experienced retailer, in the same role at the supermarket. Since then, it has strengthened its offering, developing its convenience business and loyalty program, expanding its value range and offering £1 meal deals in its cafes for children and the over 60s. The moves captured the national mood as the cost-of-living crisis intensified, and Asda’s sales rebounded.

Advertisement

Another reason why Asda is holding its own is fuel. Asda has always been the cheapest option for drivers wanting to refuel at a supermarket forecourt. Yet although the company says it continues to lead on price, the looming question is whether it has been quite as competitive since the buyout. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is now taking a closer look at supermarket fuel pricing.

For Asda to continue to prosper, it must maintain its recent sales momentum — and not get distracted by the EG transaction.

Asda’s acquisition of EG’s UK and Ireland business is being positioned as a way to turbocharge the company’s convenience business, which, it says, is already bringing significant sales benefits. But EG must refinance about $8 billion of debt in 2025. It’s hard not to see this as a clever piece of financial engineering that eases EG’s path to refinancing, but ratchets up risk for Asda.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the deal, Asda will acquire the business for an enterprise value of £2.27 billion. In return, Asda adds earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about £300 million, including synergies, to its annual Ebitda of about £1 billion. The owners will contribute £450 million of equity.

Given that EG UK and Ireland has £1.2 billion of property, Asda will maintain its freehold backing — at about £9.6 billion. But net debt excluding store leases will increase to about £4.8 billion from £4 billion at the end of last year, after £770 million of loans primarily provided by Apollo Global Management come onto Asda’s balance sheet. Asda will also sell and lease back £1.1 billion of property, mostly stores, which it must pay rent on — debt in another form.

With more borrowings, Asda must ensure that it realizes the benefits of the convenience push, leveraging increased buying power from the enlarged group and achieving the promised £100 million of synergies. It is notable that Asda is still looking for a CEO. Another key executive, Ken Towle, also recently departed.

Advertisement

The Asda-EG deal has yet to be approved by the UK regulator. Asda insisted food prices would not go up as a result of the increased debt load. It would also eventually convert the EG fuel sites, which typically have higher prices, to Asda gas stations, which are more competitive. But the CMA’s examination of the fuel market could make things more complicated.

Asda’s outcome has consequences for Morrison, too — especially if CD&R were to try to put the supermarket together with its own gas station business, Motor Fuel Group. Right now, though, Morrison’s most pressing task is to stop hemorrhaging sales.

Its senior team, led by Potts and former chairman Andrew Higginson, did a good job pushing its private equity suitor to pay more for the then-listed company. But that meant extra pressure on its purchaser. As CD&R was completing the deal, the leveraged debt markets seized up. This likely took up valuable management time, just as the consumer climate was deteriorating.

Advertisement

Worse, early last year Morrison cut prices just as inflation was taking off. The company was among the first to feel the pain as it makes about a quarter of the food it sells. That hurt its profits, and £5.9 billion of its own borrowings left it little room for maneuvering. Add in executive departures, and the supermarket has been under pressure.

It is now cutting prices once more, revitalizing its marketing and relaunching its loyalty program. Given Potts’ and Leahy’s track record at Tesco, it would be foolish to bet against them. But if Asda can turn the EG deal to its advantage — and early signs in the convenience arm are promising — the veterans’ task will be made much harder, particularly in the north of England, where the two companies compete most directly.

How each supermarket navigates the coming months will determine the next chapter in this tale of two British buyouts.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The Leveling Down of Britain’s Home-Rental Market: Marcus Ashworth and Stuart Trow

• The UK Can’t Cut Immigration Without Suffering: Therese Raphael

• To Pay or Not To Pay Your Kid’s University Tuition: Merryn Somerset Webb

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article