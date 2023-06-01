Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Carbon capture and sequestration is all about taking a cost and burying it. For the likes of Exxon Mobil Corp., it can be better thought of as a means of releasing trapped dollars. Exxon has just announced a deal to capture and store emissions from a Louisiana steel mill operated by Nucor Inc. It is the third such deal struck with third-party industrial clients on the Gulf Coast, targeting an aggregate 5 million tons of emissions per year. At a recent analyst presentation, Exxon outlined plans to invest $7 billion through 2027 in its newly established Low Carbon Solutions unit’s efforts to help other companies reduce emissions (it is investing another $10 billion in cutting its own). Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods stresses that this business, like the rest of Exxon’s sprawling portfolio, must compete for capital on the basis of the returns it generates.

That’s tricky for a nascent, complex industrial enterprise seeking to monetize a molecule that has, for all intents and purposes, zero intrinsic value. But a few things help.

First, Uncle Sam is a muscular co-investor. Think of the Inflation Reduction Act’s various green-tinged credits as a form of venture capital from the world’s most patient fund manager. The expanded 45Q tax credit has raised the amount on offer for carbon capture and storage from stationary emitters — like steel and chemical plants — from $50 per ton to $85. Also, for the first five years of a project’s life, that comes in the form of a check, changing to a tax credit for the next seven years.

For relatively easy sources of concentrated emissions — that is, carbon dioxide captured from an exhaust rather than directly from the air — this can turn a cost center into a source of (subsidized) profit. For example, Bloomberg NEF estimates the cost of capturing and storing carbon from a typical ammonia plant — as Exxon is contracted to do for CF Industries Holdings Inc. in Louisiana — at about $45 to $50 a ton. Steel is more expensive, but releasing that $85 per ton from the taxpayers’ account goes a long way to defraying the upfront cost and risk.

Second, when oil and gas companies want to do something risky and costly, they prefer to do it where they already do stuff. Utilization is catnip in the finance department, meaning drilling next to an existing oil field (and all its pre-existing equipment) is often better than staking out a whole new province. The same definitely goes for carbon capture. Exxon is focusing its efforts on home turf on the Gulf Coast, where it plans to tap into existing pipelines and other infrastructure to reduce costs. Making sure it gets used by its own operations and a clutch of third parties all in the same area also helps defray costs.

Thirdly, there’s another, more tangential stash of dollars Exxon may hope to free with its trapping business: its long-term valuation.

As with the entire sector, Exxon’s discount to the market has widened in recent years. Part of this is lingering revulsion at the low returns and capital incontinence on display during the shale boom. But another element is climate change. As much as the IRA’s subsidies are helpful, they are also a milestone in the fitful but relentless mainstreaming of climate change in public squares and legislatures. While the timing of such things as peak oil demand is open to debate, it clearly casts a shadow over longer-dated cash flows for oil majors. That, apart from the shale scars, offers another rationale for the new deal with oil investors, prizing near-term payouts over promises of future growth.

You can see this in the structure of Exxon’s own valuation. Back in the summer of 2014 when, like today, Exxon was valued above $400 billion, the next three years of estimated free cash flow equated to about 15% of its market cap. Today, they are closer to 30%. In other words, Exxon’s valuation is more front-loaded and its terminal value — the theoretical portion beyond the range of most models — has been squeezed.

Carbon capture offers the promise of loosening that grip. Unlike renewable energy, more favored by Exxon’s European peers, carbon capture enables oil and gas rather than displaces it. If carbon capture and storage technology can be demonstrated to work cost-effectively at scale, it could potentially push back the anticipated peak in oil and gas consumption, plus allow Exxon to market future molecules as greener than those of a rival without it.

These are all ginormous “ifs.” To date, carbon capture has captured more headlines than actual molecules; poor performance at a flagship project operated by rival Chevron Corp. offers a recent example of the technology’s history of setbacks. Still, Exxon has a chance to take advantage of big subsidies to bet on a new business line that, even before success is proven or not, could enhance its stock price. Why wouldn’t it? More From Bloomberg Opinion:

