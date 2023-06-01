Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Few nations have been as successful as the United Arab Emirates in cultivating a vibrant, low-tax economy to attract the world’s biggest companies and wealthiest individuals. But with major economies waging war on tax havens and money laundering, the country is dismantling parts of its low-tax regime, including imposing a federal levy on corporate earnings. The change may temper the UAE’s appeal to foreign nationals, who make up around 80% of the population. It could also hand an advantage to Saudi Arabia, which is developing its own free-wheeling international economic zones to steal a march on its smaller neighbor.

1. What’s behind the UAE’s economic miracle?

After its formation in 1971, the country — a federation of seven monarchies at the eastern end of the Arabian peninsula — built its reputation as a global trade hub by levering its location between east and west. OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, it presents itself as a haven for business and tourism in a volatile region. Known for executing mega-projects, it’s home to one of the world’s largest man-made islands, the tallest skyscraper and one of the busiest airports. Unlike in other parts of the Middle East, foreigners can own real estate — everything from million-dollar waterfront villas to tiny studios. There is also no personal income tax.

2. What are the downsides of living in the UAE?

Blue-collar workers, who make up the majority of the UAE’s expatriate population, can face dire living conditions and risky working environments. The government requires most foreign workers to be sponsored by their employers before they can start work. Expatriate men can thereafter sponsor their families, but they need to earn around 4,000 dirhams ($1,089) a month. Expatriate women can in some cases sponsor their spouses and children, but generally under stricter rules than for men. Education is expensive, with state schools mostly excluding foreigners and private schools charging more than 100,000 dirhams a year in some cases. Retirees are expected to leave the country unless they can show a steady income. An influx of crypto millionaires, Asian bankers and wealthy Russians is driving up rental prices in Dubai, the most populous emirate, and the metropolis of more than 3 million people increasingly has the feel of a playground for the super-rich. The summer weather is another drawback, with temperatures rising as high as 49C (120F).

3. What is the UAE doing to retain skilled foreigners?

It’s eased immigration rules, including introducing “golden visas” for highly educated or rich foreigners that allow them to work, live and study in the country without needing a sponsor. In 2020, the government abolished a rule that required companies to have Emirati shareholders. The following year it unveiled plans to offer citizenship to select foreigners. It’s also offered low business fees to retain foreign companies. The government has announced it will decriminalize “actions that don’t harm others,” potentially ending punishments for alcohol consumption or unmarried cohabiting couples. Though prosecutions have been rare, some cases involving drunkenness and sex out of wedlock have been well publicized, denting the Gulf country’s allure for skilled foreign workers. In 2022, it switched from the usual Friday-Saturday Islamic weekend to a Saturday-Sunday break to line up with much of the world.

4. Is the UAE still a tax haven?

Yes and no. The new corporate levy, which came into effect on June 1, reflects the country’s effort to align itself with new international standards, particularly the move toward a global minimum tax on multinational corporations that was endorsed by the Group of 20 nations in 2021 and continues to gain momentum. The 9% tax on company earnings is still lower than in regional peers and most global financial centers. It will only be imposed on businesses or business activities generating turnover of more than 1 million dirhams. And it won’t apply to business conducted within the UAE’s “free zones” — where firms operate under a different set of regulations to the rest of the country. Personal income from employment, real estate and other investments will remain untaxed and there’s no change to a 5% value-added tax introduced in 2018.

5. What about money laundering in the UAE?

The UAE government has faced accusations that the country has become a haven for people engaged in dubious financial dealings. An influx of wealthy Russians looking to safeguard their assets following the invasion of Ukraine has added to perceptions that it turns a blind eye to dirty money. In 2022, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s placed the UAE on its so-called “gray list” of countries subject to greater oversight for shortcomings in tackling money laundering and terrorist financing. The censure has complicated local operations for Wall Street banks and multinationals that use Dubai as their Middle Eastern hub. The government has said it’s made progress in monitoring financial inflows, but needs more time to show it’s done enough to be removed from the global watchdog’s list.

6. What does it all mean for the UAE’s regional clout?

The UAE is locked in a struggle with Saudi Arabia to retain its status as the region’s business hub. As part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to wean the kingdom off oil revenue, his administration has warned international firms that they risk losing government contracts if their regional headquarters aren’t in Riyadh. That spurred nearly 80 companies to apply for licenses to relocate their offices to the city in 2022, a move that’s forced some employees and their families to follow suit. The new corporate tax and increased cost of doing business in the UAE could drive even more companies across the border.

--With assistance from Adveith Nair and Paul Wallace.

