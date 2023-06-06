Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso, a wealthy former banker who’s popular among investors, will serve only a few months longer than half of his term after bowing out of snap elections. With momentum favoring left-wing populists, concerns over a return to socialist rule have sent Ecuador’s bonds into a tailspin, leaving them deep in distressed territory.

1. What happened?

In May, as Lasso faced impeachment on accusations that he failed to stop an alleged graft scheme at the state-run oil shipping business, he used a clause introduced in Ecuador’s 2008 Constitution that allowed him to dissolve congress. That move triggered snap presidential and legislative elections. The clause, never used before, was designed to avoid a period of protracted political paralysis in the country. With low approval ratings, Lasso on June 2 announced that he wouldn’t participate in the race for the next elections, which are only to serve out his original term ending in mid-2025. His decision to step aside means a new president will take office in December, about 18 months early.

Advertisement

2. Who is likely to succeed Lasso?

Early candidates are Yaku Perez, whom Lasso edged out in the first round of the 2021 election; independent former lawmaker and investigative journalist Fernando Villavicencio; centrist former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner; and a former lawmaker, Daniel Noboa, an heir to a banana fortune. After a strong comeback in local elections in February, Citizens Revolution, the party of former left-wing President Rafael Correa, who was convicted of graft, leads in polling. Correa, who runs the party despite living in self-exile in Belgium, hasn’t picked a candidate.

3. When are the elections?

Candidates for president and the legislature have until June 10 to register for elections to take place Aug. 20. If no candidate wins a majority or at least 40% with a 10-point lead over the runner-up, a runoff will be held Oct. 15. The next president will take office in December.

Advertisement

4. What are the longer-term scenarios?

With less than half of Lasso’s term remaining, a new electoral season will begin less than a year after the election to succeed Lasso. Correa has said, however, that if his party wins, it will seek a constitutional assembly, as it did in 2007, potentially setting the country up for yet another rewrite of its charter — its 21st since it became an independent nation in 1830.

5. Why are investors so sensitive to political instability in Ecuador?

Money managers are quick to abandon countries in times of political upheaval. But more than that, Ecuador has a checkered financial history. Since its independence, it has defaulted on its external debt 11 times, most recently at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, under Lasso’s government, Ecuador’s international reserves are near record highs, debt service payments in the coming years are minimal, and the fiscal deficit has narrowed. If the business-friendly Lasso is succeeded by someone on the hard left, Ecuador might continue to be a hard sell for investors who still have fresh memories of the country’s default under Correa in 2008.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article