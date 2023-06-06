Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Britain isn’t accustomed to the waves of labor unrest that can be a fact of life in countries where the right to strike is enshrined in law. Until recently, it appeared that coordinated, nationwide walkouts were largely a thing of the past, thanks partly to union-busting reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. But as living costs soar, and even some people with jobs turn to food banks in order to eat, hundreds of thousands of UK workers are wielding their collective bargaining power to demand higher wages.

1. How did we get here?

Much of the unrest is focused on state sectors where successive Conservative governments sought for many years to limit wage growth as a way to curb national borrowing. The strikes broke out in the first half of 2022 as inflation jumped, eventually reaching above 11% — one of the highest rates in Europe — tipping many working people into poverty. Unions say pay needs to rise to cover the soaring cost of food, energy, clothing and housing. Some of the strikes are in privatized or partly privatized services such as postal delivery and public transport, where the potential damage from service disruption gives employees leverage to demand better pay and conditions.

Advertisement

2. Who joined the strikes?

Rail workers, bus drivers, teachers, mail workers, nurses (who had never before staged a large-scale walkout), ambulance staff, border control officers, lawyers, driving test examiners and junior doctors, among others.

3. What was the impact?

Analysis by Bloomberg Economics put the cost to the UK economy at £1.5 billion ($1.85 billion) for 2022, and strikes continued to dampen economic growth in the first quarter of the year. The protests still pale in comparison with those experienced in the 1970s, most memorably in 1972 when coal miners caused rolling blackouts by disrupting power stations, and during the “winter of discontent” of 1978 and 1979 that saw strikes by road hauliers and millions of public sector workers, including refuse collectors, hospital staff and even gravediggers. Some 20 to 30 million working days were lost to strikes during those two periods. By comparison, Capital Economics estimated that 1.5 million days may have been lost in December 2022. Even if that were repeated every month, it would not match the disruption of the 1970s.

Advertisement

4. What was the government’s response?

It refused to meet most pay demands and invoked the memory of Thatcher, who eviscerated the power of union bosses in the 1980s in the belief that they were holding the country to ransom and blocking necessary economic reform. The government introduced a law to enforce minimum service levels and make it harder for essential workers such as firefighters and teachers to walk off the job. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reluctant to agree big state wage increases that would widen a public deficit already bloated by Covid-related costs and government support for household and business energy bills. Higher-than-expected inflation readings also narrowed the scope for compromises on worker pay.

Why UK Inflation Is So High and Tough to Bring Down: QuickTake

5. Why was that?

Advertisement

The government argued that generous pay increases applied at a national level would only worsen inflation and make everyone poorer. A halving of inflation is one of Sunak’s big five promises ahead of an election that’s likely to be called in 2024. For their part, unions saw the prospect of higher living costs as even more reason to hold out for better pay deals than those on offer.

6. What’s the likelihood of an end to the strikes?

The government agreed new pay deals for some rail and non-clinical healthcare workers in March and April. However, by early June, many health staff were still holding out for more, other rail unions were engaging in sporadic protests and teachers were being balloted on further walkouts during England’s next academic year, which begins in September. As the disputes drag on, relations between unions, ministers and company bosses have soured, making it harder to find common ground. Ministers have accused rail unions of blocking members from voting on a “fair and reasonable” pay deal. Royal Mail, the former state-owned postal service, appeared to have agreed a deal with the Communication Workers Union in April, but later the labor group suspended a vote on the offer, blaming a “toxic” atmosphere with the company.

Advertisement

7. What are the limits of union power in the UK?

Unions in Britain face tougher rules around strikes than in most other European countries. Labor groups need to clear more hurdles to order a walkout and are banned from holding secondary action — in which workers strike in sympathy with staff at a different employer. In France and Germany, a “right to strike” is guaranteed by law. Strike action in the UK is automatically illegal unless unions hold a vote, half of their members cast a ballot and most of them back a walkout, said David Cabrelli, an expert in labor law at the University of Edinburgh. The UK unions were still buoyed by what they see as public sympathy for their cause and their demand for more investment in public services. Around two-thirds of respondents consistently backed the nurses’ strikes in polls by YouGov and Ipsos. Nearly half of the public supported strikes by teachers, a poll by Ipsos showed in April, while only a third opposed them.

--With assistance from Katharine Gemmell, Philip Aldrick, Andrew Atkinson and Ali Asad Zulfiqar.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article