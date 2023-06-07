Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mexico’s presidential campaign season may have just started, but after Sunday’s thumping defeat of the opposition coalition in the gubernatorial election in the State of Mexico, the nation’s biggest pot of votes, you can already say a lot about where it will likely end: in the victory of the candidate from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party.

Still, the next Morena government is likely to be quite different from the one led by the iconoclastic populist who spends mornings at a lectern lambasting the oligarchy, corrupt former governments, disrespectful US officials and even the snotty middle class.

Come October 1, 2024, the era of fire and brimstone may be over. Instead, lacking the president’s outstanding ability to build political support from personal affection and hostility toward the ruling elite, whoever succeeds him will have to deliver on policy.

“My impression is that we should see a process of normalization,” said political scientist Jesús Silva Herzog Márquez. “There will be an indispensable negotiation with the opposition. The decision-making process will be based more on administrative rationality.”

There is a lot we don’t know yet. This includes whether Morena next year will win the constitution-shaping supermajority in Congress that López Obrador is hoping for or even win a majority at all. And the most critical question: which of Morena’s presidential hopefuls — “bottle caps” in a political lingo harking to the old days when sitting presidents of the long-dominant PRI “uncapped” their anointed successor — will ultimately take the prize?

Claudia Sheinbaum, who heads the government of Mexico City, is widely believed to be the favorite of the president’s circle. But her lefty credentials and vaunted loyalty to López Obrador frighten the business class, which much prefers the urbane foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard. Ebrard, however, is said to be mistrusted by the Morena rank and file, who see him as patrician and potentially unfaithful to the president’s cause.

Beyond who gets the prize, the process raises another non-trivial question about the nomination — which we’re told will be determined through two rounds of popular “consultation” starting as early as July but which many fear will hew to the president’s will. “Will the selection process be kosher or will it leave casualties?” asks Lorena Becerra, who heads polling for the Mexico City newspaper Reforma. “Will there be some form of indiscipline?”

Two wildcards may scramble expectations and spark infighting: Senate majority leader Ricardo Monreal and Adán Augusto López, plucked by López Obrador from the governorship of his home state of Tabasco to become interior minister. Monreal already flirted with moving to the opposition, before returning to the fold. And rumor has it Ebrard may make the jump if passed over.

On Tuesday, Ebrard announced he will step down from the foreign ministry next Monday to concentrate fully on campaigning, and asked that Morena’s selection process be equitable and have clear rules, and that the poll to decide the candidate be “broad, transparent and verifiable.”

The opposition coalition — known as “Va Por México” (Go for Mexico) — wants to think Morena’s contested candidate selection may open a path to victory. After all, one of its leaders told me, opposition parties added up more votes than Morena and its allies in the midterm election to the Chamber of Deputies in 2021, putting an end to its constitution-shaping supermajority. They should not be discarded, he told me.

But the opposition coalition hasn’t fully coalesced, failing so far to bring on board the Movimiento Ciudadano, which got 7% of the vote for Congress in the midterms but is wary of joining forces with parties so closely associated in voters’ memory with corruption and elitism. “The destruction of the opposition could be brutal,” said MC deputy Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

Yet even though the business and intellectual elites in opposition will likely lose, tney might want to relax a bit about the prospect of continued Morena government.

For starters, López Obrador’s government hasn’t been half as bad for their interests as they want to claim. Urban intellectuals have lost perks; the government has clamped down moderately on tax avoidance and evasion. But it hasn’t raised taxes on corporations or the rich. And it has maintained one of the tightest fiscal and monetary policies in the hemisphere as well as the liberal trade policies inherited from prior administrations.

This is hardly what one might expect from a leftist firebrand. What’s more, lacking López Obrador’s enormous popularity, the next Morena president will govern within a much more constrained space.

AMLO, as the president is known, spent much of his presidency picking fights with elites, the corrupt, neoliberalism, foreign mining firms, an urban middle class with aspirations… the list is long. That was enough to ensure the affection of swathes of poor Mexicans who have felt ignored, marginalized, cast aside by these vary same cohorts. “He plays on the field of identity, not efficacy,” Silva Hérzog Márquez said.

It didn’t matter that Mexico fared dismally under Covid, only saved by the millions of Mexican migrants living in the US. It didn’t matter that life expectancy contracted by twice the world average, that public funding for health and education declined or that the murder rate remained in the stratosphere.

Affection, and checks to poor families of a couple hundred dollars a month, guaranteed the president an ironclad popularity rate of around 60% despite poor marks for the government’s performance.

Neither Sheinbaum nor Ebrard will have this luxury. As Monreal notes, whoever is the next president will have to seek a dialogue with the segments of Mexican society that the president has ignored. A key task, he argued, “is to recover the trust of the middle class, who believes we are against them.” That will require delivering.

Mario Delgado, the national head of Morena, agreed that a next Morena government may follow a different playbook than that of a president set on dismantling a corrupt state in cahoots with economic elites. “What he is promoting is a profound transformation, that’s why he needed such polarization,” Delgado said. “He needs the support of the people. He wasn’t going to do it with the beneficiaries of the status quo.”

But AMLO understands the next president’s task will be different, Delgado added. “That’s why he says that maybe who succeeds him will have to scoot a little towards the center.”

