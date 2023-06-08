Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Imagine if politicians tried to block restaurants from considering the taste of the food they serve. Or block clothing companies from taking account of fashion trends. Or nuclear-plant owners from applying physics. Or doctors from consulting blood tests. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Voters would no doubt send the offending pols packing. The same should hold true for the state attorneys general who are trying to pressure insurance companies into ignoring what has become an increasingly central factor in their commercial viability: climate change. The recent announcement by State Farm General Insurance Co. that it will stop writing new policies for homeowners in California underscores just how wrong-headed this effort is.

Last month, 23 Republican AGs (one, Ken Paxton of Texas, has been suspended pending an impeachment trial) signed a letter to companies that are part of the UN-convened Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, which involves making voluntary commitments to phase out greenhouse-gas emissions from their business portfolios. (Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, is the UN special envoy for climate ambition and solutions.)

The AGs allege that such voluntary corporate action could amount to illegal market manipulation and collusion. In their letter, they suggest that climate change isn’t related “to the nature and the degree of the risk” insurers cover.

Shortly thereafter, as if on cue, State Farm exited California’s housing market, citing factors that include “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market.” Other insurers — including Allstate Corp., American International Group Inc. and Chubb Ltd. — have also pulled back, and reinsurance companies (the insurers of insurers) have balked at serving as a backstop.

Wildfires have become so common in California that they’ve upended the industry’s business model, and evidence is mounting that climate change is playing a significant role. Misguided policy has made matters worse. In California, as in some other states, rate increases must be approved by regulators. The industry has long contended that rates do not reflect costs, and for good reason: Rates in California are below the national average, even though homeowners face some of the nation’s highest risks. But even higher rates may not have stanched the exodus.

Florida’s experience shows why. When hurricanes drove large private insurers out of the state, it was forced to create a publicly run insurance pool for homeowners. (Although it’s unclear whether climate change has boosted the frequency of hurricanes, there is evidence that it is making them more intense and hence costly.) The resulting system subsidizes both insurance holders and reinsurance companies, but Floridians still pay insurance bills that are about triple the national average. It’s socialized insurance without the lower consumer costs that socialists typically tout.

California is now at risk of going the same way. Tomorrow, it may be another state, in what could be the beginning a broader industry withdrawal in areas increasingly affected by extreme weather. That would mean higher bills for homeowners across the country, more families without coverage, and more costs imposed on taxpayers.

The fact is: Climate change is at the center of insurance industry risk. Executives increasingly recognize that ignoring that risk harms their businesses, violates their responsibility to shareholders and — not least — puts lives in jeopardy. California should be a warning sign for corporations and policymakers alike: The longer the problem is ignored, the harder it will be to solve.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

